Eddie Redmayne, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast — which was recorded late last year in front of an audience at the Newport Beach Film Festival, where he was honored with the fest’s Icon Award — is a British actor who is only 41, but he has already amassed an incredible body of work on the stage and screens big and small. Over the course of his career, he’s won an Oscar, a Tony, a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award and two Olivier Awards.

In terms of his work in film, he is best known for his performance as Dr. Stephen Hawking in 2014’s The Theory of Everything, for which he received many of those accolades, but he also gave memorable turns in 2011’s My Week with Marilyn, 2012’s Les Miserables, 2015’s The Danish Girl, 2020’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 and the Fantastic Beasts series spanning 2016 through 2022, among others. He recently received some of the best reviews of his career — and a best supporting actor SAG Award nomination — for his portrayal of Charles Cullen, a hospital nurse who is more than meets the eye, in Tobias Lindholm’s Netflix drama The Good Nurse.

Over the course of this recording, which you can listen to via the player above or watch via the player below, Redmayne reflects on his numerous collaborations with Tom Hooper; the movie on which Harvey Weinstein bullied him; the creation of the roles for which he has received the most acclaim, including Dr. Hawking and Charles Cullen; plus much more.