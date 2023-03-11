×
Listen: ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes with 20 Oscar Nominees

Ahead of Sunday's telecast, check out Scott Feinberg's career-retrospective conversations with contending actors, producers, directors, screenwriters, songwriters and documentarians.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Ruth E. Carter, Lady Gaga, Kazuo Ishiguro and Michelle Yeoh
Jerry Bruckheimer, Ruth E. Carter, Lady Gaga, Kazuo Ishiguro and Michelle Yeoh Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images;Frazer Harrison/Getty Images;Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images;Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Twenty guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast are up for Oscars on March 12. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe to the podcast, for free, providing you with access to all of our nearly 500 past episodes, and alerts about future ones.

  1. Angela Bassett (best supporting actress, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — podcast
  2. Cate Blanchett (best actress, Tár) — podcast 1 and 2
  3. Jerry Bruckheimer (best picture, Top Gun: Maverick) — podcast
  4. Austin Butler (best actor, Elvis) — podcast
  5. David Byrne (best original song, “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
  6. Ruth E. Carter (best costume design, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — podcast
  7. Alfonso Cuarón (best live-action short, Le Pupille) — podcast 1 and 2
  8. Guillermo del Toro (best animated feature, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) — podcast 1 and 2
  9. Colin Farrell (best actor, The Banshees of Inisherin) — podcast
  10. Brendan Fraser (best actor, The Whale) — podcast
  11. Lady Gaga (best original song, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick) — podcast 1 and 2
  12. Stephanie Hsu (best supporting actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
  13. Kazuo Ishiguro (best adapted screenplay, Living) — podcast
  14. Martin McDonagh (best picture, best director and best original screenplay, The Banshees of Inisherin) — podcast
  15. Ke Huy Quan (best supporting actor, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
  16. Joshua Seftel (best documentary short, Stranger at the Gate) — podcast
  17. Steven Spielberg (best picture/best director/best original screenplay, The Fabelmans) — podcast
  18. Diane Warren (best original song, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman) — podcast 1, 2 and 3
  19. Michelle Williams (best actress, The Fabelmans) — podcast
  20. Michelle Yeoh (best actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast

Bonus: Malala Yousafzai, executive producer of best documentary short nominee Stranger at the Gate — podcast.

