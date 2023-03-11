Listen: ‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast Episodes with 20 Oscar Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
Twenty guests of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast are up for Oscars on March 12. You can find their names — and links to listen to their episodes — below. You also can click here to subscribe to the podcast, for free, providing you with access to all of our nearly 500 past episodes, and alerts about future ones.
- Angela Bassett (best supporting actress, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — podcast
- Cate Blanchett (best actress, Tár) — podcast 1 and 2
- Jerry Bruckheimer (best picture, Top Gun: Maverick) — podcast
- Austin Butler (best actor, Elvis) — podcast
- David Byrne (best original song, “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
- Ruth E. Carter (best costume design, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) — podcast
- Alfonso Cuarón (best live-action short, Le Pupille) — podcast 1 and 2
- Guillermo del Toro (best animated feature, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) — podcast 1 and 2
- Colin Farrell (best actor, The Banshees of Inisherin) — podcast
- Brendan Fraser (best actor, The Whale) — podcast
- Lady Gaga (best original song, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick) — podcast 1 and 2
- Stephanie Hsu (best supporting actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
- Kazuo Ishiguro (best adapted screenplay, Living) — podcast
- Martin McDonagh (best picture, best director and best original screenplay, The Banshees of Inisherin) — podcast
- Ke Huy Quan (best supporting actor, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
- Joshua Seftel (best documentary short, Stranger at the Gate) — podcast
- Steven Spielberg (best picture/best director/best original screenplay, The Fabelmans) — podcast
- Diane Warren (best original song, “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman) — podcast 1, 2 and 3
- Michelle Williams (best actress, The Fabelmans) — podcast
- Michelle Yeoh (best actress, Everything Everywhere All at Once) — podcast
Bonus: Malala Yousafzai, executive producer of best documentary short nominee Stranger at the Gate — podcast.
