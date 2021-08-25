Steven liked to design action sequences with actual models — now we do it with pre-vis and stuff — and he said, “Do you know anybody who can make me some models?” Well, I had grown up making Revell models out in the Valley with my dad, and I said, “Yeah.” I turned to Kathy and said, “Can you get some Revell trucks, German trucks, tanks and motorcycles?” She said, “Yeah.” And she said, “I love making models, too.” And I said, “You do?” And she said, “Yeah.” So we spent the weekend together putting together these models, and that was the start. We fell in love. After Raiders, Steven asked Kathy to produce E.T. and me to produce Poltergeist. Meanwhile, we kept our relationship under the radar. When the two movies came out and did so well, Steven said to us, “Why don’t we form a company?” And we said, “Well, we don’t know what that means, but sure, let’s do more movies together.” And that’s how Amblin started. And of course, we were just together making these movies, and then Kathy and I said, “Let’s get married, too.”

I do think there was jealousy that he could do these popcorn movies and then do something serious. When you look at The Color Purple and Empire of the Sun, they’re amazingly shot and acted and deserved all the nominations. But I just don’t think that people were able to accept the fact that Steven could do everything. So we got nominated, but we didn’t win any.

For many years before Schindler’s List, the Academy sort of snubbed Steven. You produced The Color Purple, which got 11 Oscar nominations, including best picture but not best director — just like Jaws a decade earlier — and then lost all 11, tying a record. And you also produced Empire of the Sun, which went 0-for-6. What do you think that was about? Was there jealousy of Steven?

After a decade with Amblin, you and Kathy left to form The Kennedy/Marshall Co. Why, when you were having so much success with Steven, did you guys decide to go it alone?



It was really for a couple of reasons. One was that we had gotten married in 1987, and we had talked about making our own movies — I was starting to direct. Also, Amblin had gotten so big by then that we were spending more time in the office than we were making movies. It was an incredibly tough decision, but Steven was very gracious about it — and, as you know, we’re still making movies together.

In 2012, Kathy accepted an offer to run LucasFilm, so you’ve been holding down The Kennedy/Marshall Co. fort since then. In that time, you’ve had great commercial success, largely with sequels. Is that reflective of the business today — that it’s just harder to make non-sequels, remakes or adaptations of existing IP — or just the type of movie that you personally gravitate toward now?

Well, it’s a little bit of both. Kathy was doing the Jurassic Parks, and then when she took over LucasFilm she couldn’t do that anymore, so she lateraled it to me, and it was easy to step in with Steven and the studio, so that’s how that happened. And, certainly, I want to continue with the Bourne movies, as well. But we’re still looking at some new stories that haven’t been told before.

The Bee Gees doc is the first film you’ve directed in 14 years. How did it come about?

I’ve been producing docs for a little over 10 years, going back to an ESPN 30 for 30, and both The Armstrong Lie and Sinatra: All or Nothing at All with Alex Gibney. What I love about them is you don’t know what you’re going to do, as opposed to a narrative movie when you know exactly what you’re going to do every day — you’ve got a script, you’ve got a schedule, you know every hour what you’re shooting. With a doc, it’s freedom, it’s constant discovery, it’s trying this, it’s trying that, and a lot of it is really made in the cutting room. I love the post process. The Bee Gees project started at Capitol Records. I was up on the top of the building, which had just been refurbished, and I was telling the new CEO, Steve Barnett, how I would drive with my dad down the Hollywood Freeway and he’d say, “There’s the building I’m going to work in, and guess what it looks like?” I said, “I don’t know.” And he said, “It’s a stack of 45 records.” And sure enough, if you look at it, that’s what it is. We were talking about how the resurgence of music docs was partly because the record companies were looking for ways to reinvigorate catalogs, and Steve said, “I just bought the Bee Gees.” I said, “I love the Bee Gees’ music! How about them?” And he said, “Well, I’ve got a five-year plan, and in the plan is a documentary. Barry [Gibb, the group’s sole surviving member] is coming out to L.A. in a couple of weeks because they’re doing a Grammys tribute to him, so why don’t I bring him over here and you’ll meet and you guys can talk about it?” So I came back two weeks later, I met Barry, and we really hit it off. And that started this wonderful journey that went on for four years.