Lea Seydoux is, at just 36, the reigning queen of Cannes. The distinguished French actress first attended the world’s most famous film festival in 2007 and has rarely missed an edition since, having had more than a dozen films in which she appears screen here — including two in 2022, David Cronenberg’s sci-fi Crimes of the Future and drama Mia Hansen-Love’s One Fine Morning — and having also served on the jury in 2018. And nine years ago, she and Adele Exarchopoulos, her costar in Abdellatif Kechiche’s risqué 2013 film Blue Is the Warmest Color, became the first — and remain the only — performers ever recognized with a competitive Palme d’Or alongside their director.

For these reasons and many more — her filmography also includes three best picture Oscar nominees, two Bond films, dozens of European art house standouts and the list goes on — Seydoux was the dream guest for the first episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast ever recorded on the Croisette. On May 22, the day before Sony Classics acquired the U.S. distribution rights for One Fine Morning (Neon already had Crimes of the Future), she sat down in the Campari Lounge of the festival’s historic Palais, in front of an audience of film lovers from around the world, for a live episode co-presented by SAG-AFTRA.