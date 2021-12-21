I was born in Isfahan in 1972. We were four brothers and I was the second brother. Nobody around us worked in cinema or a job related to filmmaking. But my grandfather and grandmother were quite close to poetry. In the small city that I lived close to, we didn’t have a theater, and we had to drive a long distance for me to get the chance to watch movies. The first time that I watched a movie, we kind of escaped with my cousin to go and watch a movie. It was in an old theater in Isfahan and we got there in the middle of the film, so we didn’t watch the first half of the film. And while we were watching this film, I just kept looking at the back and saying, “Where is this light coming from? How are these things showing on the screen?” And when we came out of the theater, I was trying to imagine the first half of the film in my head. And filmmaking started there for me.

Let me give you an example. It was the first elementary class that I went to, and we were in the class for a couple of months when the revolution happened. Our teacher was this lady who was always wearing beautiful clothes, and everybody in the class loved her. Every day I wanted it to be the next day, so I could go and see her as soon as possible. During the revolution, they closed our schools. The next year, there was a man teaching us instead of that woman. For me in those years, the meaning of revolution was that I lost somebody who I liked very much.

You would have been 7 years old when some major changes happened in Iran with the revolution. I wonder how it affected your life and things around you …

Even after the revolution, there was a government-sponsored program for young aspiring filmmakers, and you were among the participants. You made your first film at 13?

It’s very strange that when I started making movies at that young age, the subjects that I was working on are the same subjects that I’m working on right now. When I was 13 years old, I didn’t go to any class for filmmaking or any school. I didn’t know how to make a movie, actually. When I was walking the street, I saw a book in the bookstore in Isfahan called Making a Movie With a Super 8. I bought the book. And the whole book was about technical cinematography with the exception of the last 10 pages, where it was about decoupage. With those 10 pages, I found out that when they want to make a movie, they cut it into pieces and they make the movie.

I wrote a script and I went to the place that they call the club of the young filmmakers and I told them that I wanted to make this. I was way too small. I think they sympathized with me and said, “OK, let this guy make his movie.” They gave me a Super 8 camera and a couple of film reels, and I went and made the movie. And now that I look at my daughter, who’s 13 years old, I think about how these people accepted me as a director to make a movie. Now, I’m not happy when I say I made my first movie when I was 13.

How come?

I wish that I had more of a childhood. I grew up way too soon.

From there you studied theater and began writing for radio. Eventually, this led to writing for TV and then feature filmmaking. Can you give us a sense of the Iranian film industry and how hard it is to break into?

After I was finished with the TV series, a film producer contacted me about making a feature film from one of the episodes. There is a place in the Iranian government called the Ministry of Culture, and you have to give your script to them so they can look at it and give a pass. At the time, they read it and they told me that it was too dark, so they didn’t let us make it. I worked on it and I made changes. And then it turned out to be my second feature film, which was Beautiful City. The process of filmmaking in Iran is very similar to other parts of the world in some ways, and in some ways it is very different. The budget is way lower than the budgets for films in the U.S. or Europe, so it’s easier to find the money to make a film in Iran. Of course, the process of writing a script and giving it to those people to read it and give the permit is different. And after you finish the film, you have to send it to them again so you can get the permit as well.