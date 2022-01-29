Peter Dinklage, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, is widely regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation.

He first broke through playing the title character in Tom McCarthy’s art house sensation The Station Agent; then shot to international stardom as Tyrion Lannister on the landmark HBO series Game of Thrones, garnering Emmy nominations for all eight seasons of the fantasy-drama and taking home the prize four times; and is now very much in the hunt for his first Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Cyrano de Bergerac in a musical adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s play written by Dinklage’s wife, Erica Schmidt, called Cyrano.

Over the course of this conversation, the 52-year-old opens up about the personal “code” that kept him, as a person with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, from accepting stereotypical sorts of roles even when they were the only job offers he was receiving; how Game of Thrones changed his life and career; what it was like carrying a movie musical for the first time; and much more.