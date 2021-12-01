Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield.

Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans.

Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage.

Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality via his vampire master.

Renfield takes a look at that toxic and co-dependent relationship, bringing it to a modern-day setting in an adventure story that is said to be comedic in tone.

Awkwafina will play a character who teams with Hoult’s Renfield to take on the vampire king.

Ryan Ridley, known for Fox’s Ghosted and Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, penned the script based on an original story outline from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

McKay and Kirkman are producing along with David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst. McKay’s producing partner, Samantha Nisenboim, is exec producing.

The high-profile Renfield continues Awkwafina’s rapid Hollywood ascent. The stand-up comedian this year voiced a leading role in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon on top of her co-starring turn in Shang-Chi, a pandemic hit that has grossed over $431 million. And she continues to work on her Comedy Central series, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

She is also part of the voice cast of The Bad Guys, DreamWorks Animation’s adaptation of the best-selling children’s books that will be released next year, and is playing Scuttle in Disney’s all-star live-action take on The Little Mermaid. The latter is due to be released in 2023.

Awkwafina is repped by UTA, Artists First and Schreck Rose.