Awkwafina, Simu Liu to Star with John Cena in Action Comedy ‘Grand Death Lotto’

John Cena, Awkwafina and Simu Liu are set to star in the Amazon action comedy Grand Death Lotto.

Paul Feig is directing the feature that is set in a near future California where the lottery has a new provision where if someone kills the announced winner before sundown, you can legally claim their prize.

The synopsis reads: “New LA transplant Katie (Awkwafina) accidentally finds herself with the winning ticket and must join forces with amateur jackpot protector Noel (Cena) to make it to sundown in order to claim her multi-billion dollar prize, all while dealing with Noel’s protection rival Louis Lewis (Liu), who also wants to get her to sundown in order to claim his rich protection commission.”

Roth/Kirschenbaum Films’ Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce the feature from writer Rob Yescombe, with Feigco Entertainment’s Laura Fischer and Feig also producing. Cena, Zack Roth and Yescombe will executive produce.

The movie marks a re-teaming for Awkwafina and Liu, who starred together in the 2021 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Awkwafina’s upcoming credits include The Little Mermaid and Universal horror comedy Renfield. She is repped by UTA, Artists First and Schreck Rose.

Liu, repped by CAA, Authentic Talent and Sloane Offer, will next be seen in the romance One True Loves, with upcoming credits that include Warner Bros.’ Barbie and Lionsgate’s Arthur the King.

Cena, repped by WME and Johnson Shapiro, will return to the Fast franchise ins Fast X. His slate includes the Apple spy movie Argylle and 20th Century comedy Honeymoon Friends.