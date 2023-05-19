Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ Suspended Indefinitely Amid Writer’s Strike (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
In one of the more significant disruptions of the Writers Strike, the Aziz Ansari film Good Fortune is shutting down indefinitely.
Ansari was directing and starring opposite Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves in the comedy, which he also wrote and was producing for Lionsgate. The studio made the decision Thursday.
The hope is that production will resume at a later date, though it is unclear when that might happen or what will happen if the strike drags on through the summer. Ansari penned the script, and was not writing additional material on the film, per strike rules, according to sources.
Related Stories
Still, the strike proved challenging to the production. Picketers interrupted filming on May 16 and May 17 this week while it attempted to shoot in Los Angeles’ Koreatown.
Several features have been delayed amid the strike. Marvel’s Blade was a month out from a June start date in Atlanta when the studio pressed pause as the script was not yet ready, but this is the first studio feature that was in mid-filming to halt amid the strike.
Ansari rose to prominence as a star of the NBC sitcom Parks and Rec and then earned acclaim as the creator of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Master of None.
This is the second setback for Ansari as he attempts to direct a first feature. He previously spent time directing Being Mortal for Searchlight, but production permanently shut down in the wake of an investigation into the behavior of star Bill Murray, after an on-set complaint about the actor. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” Murray told CNBC in April 2022.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Sandra Huller
‘The Zone of Interest’ Review: Jonathan Glazer’s Audacious Film Is a Bone-Chilling Holocaust Drama Like No Other
-
Cannes 2023
‘About Dry Grasses’ Review: Nuri Bilge Ceylan’s Latest Is a Trying Turkish Talkathon With a Few Gripping Highlights
-
-
Heat Vision
‘Fast X’ Director Louis Leterrier Talks Those A-List Cameos and the Twisted Scene That Required Approval From the Top
-
warwick thornton
‘The New Boy’ Review: Cate Blanchett Is the Star But Not the Standout of Warwick Thornton’s Striking Drama About Spiritual Survival