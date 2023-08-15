‘Back to the Future’ Cast Share Reunion Photo 38 Years Later

Lea Thompson and Michael J. Fox in 'Back to the Future'

Ready to go from 1985 to 2023 in a single photo?

Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd shared a reunion photo Monday with his co-stars Michael J. Fox, Lea Thompson and Thomas F. Wilson.

The image below reunites the actors who played Doc Brown, his friend Marty McFly, McFly’s mom Lorraine and McFly’s high school nemesis Biff Tannen, respectively. Lloyd is now 84 years old, Fox and Thompson are both 62, and Wilson is 64.

Can we get 88k likes? The past says so… pic.twitter.com/yKTWOD18i2 — Christopher Lloyd (@DocBrownLloyd) August 14, 2023

The photo comes as Back to the Future: The Musical arrives on Broadway amid rave reviews.

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

The quartet previously reunited at FAN EXPO Portland in February, sharing a photo and video of the reunion.

The original Back to the Future was directed by Robert Zemeckis and premiered July 3, 1985. The film launched a massively successful trilogy with Back to the Future Part II in 1989 and Back to the Future Part III in 1990.