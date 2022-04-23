‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Sonic 2’ Burying ‘Fantastic Beasts’ at Weekend Box Office

In more good news for the family box office, DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s The Bad Guys is easily winning the weekend with a projected opening of $25 million, more than enough to topple Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore from the No. 1 spot.

Bad Guys, about a wickedly smart group of crooked animals, grossed $8 million on Friday from 4,009 theaters after receiving an A CinemaScore.

Fellow PG release Sonic the Hedgehog 2 — now in its third weekend — is even beating Dumbledore with a projected gross of $14 million from 3,809 locations. The Paramount pic earned $4 million on Friday.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is falling off sharply in its second weekend in more bad news for the future of the Wizarding World franchise. Warner Bros.’ big-budget event pic is expected to earn $13.5 million from 4,245 theaters, a 68 percent decline. Numbers could shift depending upon Saturday business.

The Bad Guys isn’t the only new offering this weekend as Hollywood studios begin releasing more movies amid the box office emerging from the pandemic.

Focus Features and New Regency’s The Northman posted an opening day gross of $5 million from 3,234 theaters for a projected $12.5 million weekend, ahead of expectations. The film received a B+ CinemaScore.

Rounding out the top five is Lionsgate’s high-concept film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — in which Nicolas Cage plays himself. The unique movie is on course to gross $8 million in its debut after posting $2.9 million from 3,036 cinemas. While certainly a modest tally on paper, Massive Talent is likewise coming in slightly ahead of expectations.

Updated weekend estimates will be released Sunday morning.