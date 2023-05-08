‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Paul Mescal Win Big at 2023 Irish Film and TV Awards

Martin McDonagh’s nine-fold Oscar nominee The Banshees of Inisherin, snubbed at this year’s Academy Awards, was a big winner at the 2023 Irish Film and TV Awards (IFTAs), winning three trophies, including for best film, best supporting actor for Brendan Gleeson, and best supporting actress for Kerry Condon.

Aftersun star Paul Mescal, another snubbed 2023 Oscar nominee, also won over the home crowd, winning his first IFTA award as best actor for his turn in Charlotte Wells’ acclaimed debut.

Austin Butler’s turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic, another Oscar-nominated performance that failed to win over the U.S. Academy, wowed IFTA voters, who gave the young American the award for the best international actor. Similarily, Cate Blanchett’s Oscar-nominated best actress turn in Tár was IFTA’s pick for its best international actress honor.

But IFTA voters agreed with the American Academy on Oscar winner All Quiet on the Western Front, handing Edward Berger’s WWI drama their best international film honor.

The IFTAs recognize and honor excellence in Irish film and television, celebrating the outstanding achievements of filmmakers, actors, directors, and other professionals in the industry. This year’s ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.

Frank Berry picked up two IFTAs — best director and best screenplay — for his refugee drama Aisha, starring Letitia Wright.

On the TV front, AppleTV+ series Bad Sisters was the big winner, taking home four awards, including best drama, best actress honors for star (and creator) Sharon Horgan, best director for Dearbhla Walsh, and best supporting actress for Ann Marie Duff.

Veteran Costume Designer Joan Bergin (Vikings, The Tudors) was presented with the Irish Academy’s industry lifetime achievement award by multi-Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan (In the Name of the Father, My Left Foot) for her contribution to the Irish and international screen industry, across both film and television. The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to Kathryn Ferguson’s Nothing Compares on the life and career of Irish pop star Sinéad O’Connor.

Full list of 2023 IFTA winners

Best Film: The Banshees of Inisherin

Director — Film: Frank Berry – Aisha

Actor in a Lead Role – Film: Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Actress in a Lead Role – Film: Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank

Actress in a Supporting Role – Film: Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Actor in a Supporting Role – Film: Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

George Morrison Feature Documentary: Nothing Compares

Best Screenplay — Film: Frank Berry – Aisha

Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front

Best International Actor: Austin Butler – Elvis

Best International Actress: Cate Blanchett – Tár

Best TV Drama: Bad Sisters

Director TV Drama: Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters

Actor in a Lead Role – TV Drama: Stephen Rea – The English

Actress in a Lead Role – TV Drama: Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Actor in a Supporting Role – TV Drama: Ciarán Hinds – The Dry

Actress in a Supporting Role – TV Drama: Ann Marie Duff – Bad Sisters

Best Screenplay – TV Drama: Lisa McGee – Derry Girls

Best Hair & Make-Up: Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla

Best Cinematography: Piers McGrail – It Is In Us All

Best Editing: Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa – Elvis

Best Production Design: Tamara Conboy – Aisha

Best Sound: Aza Hand, Alan Scully, Adrian Conway – The Sparrow

Best Original Score: Sarah Lynch – The Dry

Best Costume Design: Consolata Boyle – Enola Holmes 2

Best VFX: Donal Nolan – The Women King

Best Live Action Short: An Irish Goodbye

Best Animated Short: Soft Tissue

Screen Ireland Rising Star – 2023: Director Aoife McArdle

The Irish Academy’s Industry Lifetime Achievement Award: Costume Designer Joan Bergin