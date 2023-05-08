‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ Paul Mescal Win Big at 2023 Irish Film and TV Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
Martin McDonagh’s nine-fold Oscar nominee The Banshees of Inisherin, snubbed at this year’s Academy Awards, was a big winner at the 2023 Irish Film and TV Awards (IFTAs), winning three trophies, including for best film, best supporting actor for Brendan Gleeson, and best supporting actress for Kerry Condon.
Aftersun star Paul Mescal, another snubbed 2023 Oscar nominee, also won over the home crowd, winning his first IFTA award as best actor for his turn in Charlotte Wells’ acclaimed debut.
Austin Butler’s turn as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic, another Oscar-nominated performance that failed to win over the U.S. Academy, wowed IFTA voters, who gave the young American the award for the best international actor. Similarily, Cate Blanchett’s Oscar-nominated best actress turn in Tár was IFTA’s pick for its best international actress honor.
But IFTA voters agreed with the American Academy on Oscar winner All Quiet on the Western Front, handing Edward Berger’s WWI drama their best international film honor.
The IFTAs recognize and honor excellence in Irish film and television, celebrating the outstanding achievements of filmmakers, actors, directors, and other professionals in the industry. This year’s ceremony was held virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.
Frank Berry picked up two IFTAs — best director and best screenplay — for his refugee drama Aisha, starring Letitia Wright.
On the TV front, AppleTV+ series Bad Sisters was the big winner, taking home four awards, including best drama, best actress honors for star (and creator) Sharon Horgan, best director for Dearbhla Walsh, and best supporting actress for Ann Marie Duff.
Veteran Costume Designer Joan Bergin (Vikings, The Tudors) was presented with the Irish Academy’s industry lifetime achievement award by multi-Oscar nominee Jim Sheridan (In the Name of the Father, My Left Foot) for her contribution to the Irish and international screen industry, across both film and television. The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award went to Kathryn Ferguson’s Nothing Compares on the life and career of Irish pop star Sinéad O’Connor.
Full list of 2023 IFTA winners
Best Film: The Banshees of Inisherin
Director — Film: Frank Berry – Aisha
Actor in a Lead Role – Film: Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Actress in a Lead Role – Film: Bríd Ní Neachtain – Róise & Frank
Actress in a Supporting Role – Film: Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Actor in a Supporting Role – Film: Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
George Morrison Feature Documentary: Nothing Compares
Best Screenplay — Film: Frank Berry – Aisha
Best International Film: All Quiet on the Western Front
Best International Actor: Austin Butler – Elvis
Best International Actress: Cate Blanchett – Tár
Best TV Drama: Bad Sisters
Director TV Drama: Dearbhla Walsh – Bad Sisters
Actor in a Lead Role – TV Drama: Stephen Rea – The English
Actress in a Lead Role – TV Drama: Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Actor in a Supporting Role – TV Drama: Ciarán Hinds – The Dry
Actress in a Supporting Role – TV Drama: Ann Marie Duff – Bad Sisters
Best Screenplay – TV Drama: Lisa McGee – Derry Girls
Best Hair & Make-Up: Joe Whelan, Tom McInerney – Vikings: Valhalla
Best Cinematography: Piers McGrail – It Is In Us All
Best Editing: Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa – Elvis
Best Production Design: Tamara Conboy – Aisha
Best Sound: Aza Hand, Alan Scully, Adrian Conway – The Sparrow
Best Original Score: Sarah Lynch – The Dry
Best Costume Design: Consolata Boyle – Enola Holmes 2
Best VFX: Donal Nolan – The Women King
Best Live Action Short: An Irish Goodbye
Best Animated Short: Soft Tissue
Screen Ireland Rising Star – 2023: Director Aoife McArdle
The Irish Academy’s Industry Lifetime Achievement Award: Costume Designer Joan Bergin
