‘Sex Education’ Star, ‘Censor’ Director Part of BAFTA 2021 U.K., U.S. Breakthrough Talents Program

BAFTA has revealed the newest crop of U.S. and U.K. participants for its Breakthrough program, the British Academy’s annual initiative aimed at supporting emerging talent across film, TV and video games.

The 36 names — 24 from the U.K. and 12 from the U.S. — were selected by a cross-industry global jury that included writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch and Irish actress (and former Breakthrough) Niamh Algar. Each will be offered individually tailored mentoring and development opportunities aimed at supporting them during this breakout stage of their careers.

Now backed by Netflix, the BAFTA Breakthrough program was first launched in the U.K. in 2013 before expanding to China in 2019 and the U.S. and India in 2020. Previously Breakthroughs include Florence Pugh, Tom Holland and Letitia Wright, while Eternals star Lauren Ridloff was in the first U.S. selection last year.

The full list of of 2021 BAFTA Breakthrough participants from the U.S includes:

Anna Franqueso-Solano, cinematographer – The Farewell

Bao Nguyen, director, documentary – Be Water

Cheyenne Ford, production designer – Shiva Baby

Dominique Nieves – writer/director – Our Lady Lupe

Joshua Grier, Mike Grier, Hunter Schmidt, games – Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Hikari, writer/director – 37 Seconds

Orlando Perez Rosso, composer – Allen V. Farrow

Sarah Lampert, writer – Ginny & Georgia

Siqi Song, animator – All In A Day’s Work

Stephanie Economou, composer – Jupiter’s Legacy

The 2021 BAFTA Breakthrough participants from the U.K. includes:

Aaron Reid, cinematographer – Stephen

Aisha Bywaters, casting director – We Are Lady Parts

Alex Kanaris-Sotiriou, creative director/lead developer – Röki

Ana Naomi De Sousa, director – Naseem, Fight with Grace

Ashley Francis-Roy, director – Damilola: The Boy Next Door

Chad Orororo, sound editor/mixer – Pele

David Proud, director/writer – Coronation Street

Elle Osili-Wood, presenter – Special Characters

Ellora Torchia, performer – In the Earth

Gemma Hurley, writer – Host

George Robinson, performer – Sex Education

Georgi Banks-Davies, director – I Hate Suzie

Heather Basten, casting director – The Origin

Helen Jones, producer – Censor

Joanna Haslam, design director – Family Feud

Jo Jackson, sound editor/mixer – Radioactive

Kirsty Elizabeth Gillmore, production voice director – Destruction AllStars

Laure De Mey, programmer – Assemble With Care DLC

Lydia West, performer – It’s A Sin

Lyttanya Shannon, director/producer- Subnormal: A British Scandal

Mdhamiri A Nkemi, editor – Life in a Day

PC Williams, costume designer – We Are Lady Parts

Prano Bailey-Bond, director/writer – Censor

Rajita Shah, producer – Love Sarah