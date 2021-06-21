BAFTA Sets Date for 2022 Film Awards

The British Academy has set the date for its 2022 film awards ceremony.

The event — which will be broadcast in the U.K. on the BBC — will take place in London on Sunday March 13, bringing the awards back from their COVID-impacted 2021 later date in April this year, and keeping in place the traditional gap of two weeks between the BAFTAs and the Academy Awards (set for March 27).

While there has been no confirmation of venue, the BAFTAs have been held at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall for the past few years and are expected to remain.

The 2021 BAFTA film awards — the 74th BAFTAs — saw Chloe Zhao win best director for Nomadland, Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins win for leading actress and leading actor, and Yuh-Jung Youn and Daniel Kaluuya win in the supporting categories. Elsewhere, in an awards ceremony where the winners list almost entirely mirrored the Oscars, there were wins for Another Round, Soul and My Octopus Teacher.

The 2021 BAFTAs were the first to take place following a wide-ranging review aimed at improving diversity that saw more than 120 rule changes implemented across voting, membership and campaigning.

BAFTA said it would reveal the full timeline and eligibility details for its 2022 film awards in due course.