BAFTA Awards: Longlists Unveiled Across All Categories

The British Academy has revealed the longlists across all the categories for its 2022 film awards, with West Side Story and Don’t Look Up emerging in the lead with 15 placings each, closely followed by The Power of the Dog and Belfast with 14.
The final nominations lists will be announced on Feb. 3, with the ceremony — which The Hollywood Reporter understands is still being planned as an in-person event despite the recent spate of COVID-19 related cancellations — due to take place March 13.
Today’s announcement, the result of the first round of voting which closed Jan. 4, is only the second time BAFTA has published nominations longlists, a decision made in 2020 as part of a major overhaul of its voting procedures aimed at addressing the lack of diversity at its film awards. The additional longlisting round — bringing the total rounds of voting to three — was introduced among some 120 wide-ranging changes. 2021’s eventual list of nominations proved to be the most diverse in BAFTA’s history.
One film not on the lists is current box office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home, which BAFTA revealed earlier this week hadn’t qualified for the 2022 awards. As per new rules, all films must be available to BAFTA voters before the first round deadline on its BAFTA View streaming portal, launched in 2019. However, Sony never made Spider-Man: No Way Home available on the platform, having cited piracy concerns.
See the 2022 BAFTA film awards longlists in full below
BEST FILM
15 films go through to the Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This is the only category voted for by all film voting members in all voting rounds. 217 films were submitted for consideration.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
The French Dispatch
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
20 films will go through to Round Two of voting. The top five films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 15 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for five nominations. 10 films will be nominated in this category. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 64 films were submitted for consideration, all of which passed the BFI Diversity Standards.
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Benediction
Boiling Point
The Colour Room
Cruella
Cyrano
The Duke
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
Mothering Sunday
Munich- The Edge of War
No Time To Die
Operation Mincemeat
Passing
Spencer
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. The longlist, nominees and winner in this category are voted on by a jury. 37 films were submitted for consideration.
After Love
Boiling Point
Censor
Dying to Divorce
The Harder They Fall
Hostile
Keyboard Fantasies
Passing
The Power
Sweetheart
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 50 films were submitted for consideration.
A Hero
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
I’m Your Man
Lamb
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
Parallel Mothers
Paris, 13th District
Petite Maman
Riders of Justice
Titane
The Worst Person in the World
DOCUMENTARY
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting. The top two films from the opt-in chapter vote in Round One automatically receive a nomination. The next ranking 13 films will be considered by a jury, who will vote for three nominations. Five films will be nominated in this category. In Round three, the Documentary opt-in chapter will select the winner in this category.
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Becoming Cousteau
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Cow
Flee
JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass
Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story
The Lost Leonardo
The Most Beautiful Boy in the World
The Real Charlie Chaplin
The Rescue
The Sparks Brothers
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina
The Velvet Underground
ANIMATED FILM
Seven films will progress to Round Two of voting, and four will be nominated. This category is voted for in all three Rounds by an opt-in Chapter. 14 films were submitted for consideration.
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Ron’s Gone Wrong
Sing 2
DIRECTOR
20 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and Round Three is voted on by the general membership (winner). To determine this longlist, in Round One, the directing chapter voted; the top seven female and top seven male directed films were automatically longlisted. The remaining 3 female and 3 male directors were voted for by a Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 ranking female and male directed films. A nominating jury will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 184 films were submitted for consideration.
After Love
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
First Cow
The Hand of God
Happening
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
Petite Maman
The Power of the Dog
The Souvenir Part II
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Titane
West Side Story
Zola
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 78 films were submitted for consideration.
After Love
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
The Card Counter
C’mon C’mon
Don’t Look Up
The Duke
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
King Richard
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 62 films were submitted for consideration.
CODA
Cyrano
Drive My Car
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The Green Knight
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
Passing
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
LEADING ACTRESS
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 82 performances were submitted for consideration.
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Emilia Jones, CODA
Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World
Claire Rushbrook, Ali & Ava
Joanna Scanlan, After Love
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
LEADING ACTOR
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 102 performances were submitted for consideration.
Riz Ahmed, Encounter
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being The Ricardos
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Adam Driver, House of Gucci
Andrew Garfield, tick tick…BOOM!
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Joaquin Phoenix, C’mon C’mon
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 202 performances were submitted for consideration.
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blanchett, Don’t Look Up
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ana de Armas, No Time To Die
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Ann Dowd, Mass
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Kathryn Hunter, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Rita Moreno, West Side Story
Ruth Negga, Passing
Vinette Robinson, Boiling Point
Meryl Streep, Don’t Look Up
Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho
SUPPORTING ACTOR
15 performances will progress to Round Two of voting, and six will be nominated. To determine this longlist, in Round One the acting chapter voted; the top 12 were automatically longlisted. The remaining three places have been voted on by the Longlisting jury, who have considered the next 10 placed performances from the chapter vote. Round Two is voted on by a jury who will vote for the six nominations. In Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner in this category. 283 performances were submitted for consideration.
David Alvarez, West Side Story
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Benicio del Toro, The French Dispatch
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Mike Faist, West Side Story
Andrew Garfield, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon
Al Pacino, House of Gucci
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Mark Rylance, Don’t Look Up
J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
CASTING
15 films will progress to Round Two of voting, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is voted on by a jury (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 89 films were submitted in this category. Casting Statements, written by the Casting Directors about the casting process, are provided by the entrants and shared with the jury in Round Two and published on BAFTA View.
After Love
Belfast
Boiling Point
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
Passing
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
CINEMATOGRAPHY
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 126 films were submitted for consideration.
Belfast
C’mon C’mon
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
COSTUME DESIGN
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 86 films were submitted for consideration.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
West Side Story
EDITING
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 154 films were submitted for consideration.
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Hand of God
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
Licorice Pizza
The Lost Daughter
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
tick tick…BOOM!
Titane
West Side Story
MAKE UP & HAIR
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 77 films were submitted for consideration.
Being The Ricardos
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The King’s Man
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
West Side Story
ORIGINAL SCORE
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 101 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View for the music chapter in Rounds One and Two, and for all voting members in Round Three.
Being The Ricardos
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
The Green Knight
The Harder They Fall
King Richard
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Lost Daughter
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
Spencer
PRODUCTION DESIGN
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 99 films were submitted for consideration.
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
The French Dispatch
House of Gucci
The Last Duel
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 56 films were submitted for consideration. Entrants can submit a supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration); this will be published on BAFTA View for the general voting membership in Round Three.
Black Widow
Cruella
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Eternals
Free Guy
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The King’s Man
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
SOUND
15 films will progress to Round Two, and five will be nominated. Round One is a chapter vote, Round Two is a chapter vote (nominations) and in Round Three, the general voting membership will select the winner. 126 films were submitted for consideration.
A Quiet Place Part II
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Last Night in Soho
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
tick tick…BOOM!
West Side Story
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Six films have been longlisted, and three will be nominated. Rounds One and Two (longlist and nominations) are a jury vote, and an opt in chapter will select the winner in Round Three.
Affairs of the Art
Do Not Feed The Pigeons
A Film About A Pudding
Homebird
Night of the Living Dread
Robin Robin
BRITISH SHORT FILM
10 films have been longlisted, and five will be nominated. In Round One, members of the opt-in shorts chapter vote to form a preliminary longlist, and from the highest ranking films a jury vote for the longlist of 10 films. In Round Two, the jury vote on the nominations. In Round Three, an opt in chapter will select the winner.
The Black Cop
Three Meetings Of The Extraordinary Committee
Femme
The Palace
Play It Safe
Rough
Roy
Stuffed
Punch-Drunk
The Tunnel
