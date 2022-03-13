BAFTA Awards: Rebel Wilson Gives Vladimir Putin Middle Finger

The ongoing war in Ukraine was, as might have been expected, among the subjects brought up during the 2022 BAFTA film awards ceremony in London on Sunday.

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar opened the ceremony by making a statement in which in he offered solidarity with those suffering in the country.

“Together with our colleagues at the Ukrainian Film Academy, we stand in solidarity and hope for a return to peace,” he said. “We’re hugely grateful to the journalists covering Ukraine, many of whom are BAFTA members. Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as well as those affected by other conflicts around the world.”

Host Rebel Wilson was later a little more direct in her approach. Introducing Emilia Jones’ musical performance, she explained that there would be two sign language interpreters on stage. “And this is the gesture for Putin,” she said, giving the middle finger.

Ukraine wasn’t the only major topical subject to make an appearance. Before the ceremony started, a small group of climate activists managed to get onto the red carpet and were shouting “Just look up, just stop oil,” in reference to the Netflix film Don’t Look Up. Unable to move them, security eventually cordoned the group off.