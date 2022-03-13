Shirley Bassey Opens BAFTA Awards With ‘Diamonds Are Forever’

Dame Shirley Bassey has raised the curtain on the 75th BAFTA Awards with a rendition of classic Bond theme “Diamonds Are Forever.”

The iconic Welsh singer — forever entwined with 007 having famously soundtracked several films throughout her career — helped kick off proceedings in style at the Royal Albert Hall in London while also celebrating the 60th anniversary of the film franchise, with the first-ever installment Dr. No having been released in 1962. The latest Bond movie, No Time to Die, has five BAFTA nominations this year, including for outstanding British film, while the entire franchise has amassed 32 nominations in total, winning four to date.

Having hosted a virtual event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British Academy has been looking to ensure that its grand in-person return this year was as glitzy as possible. Alongside Bassey, Coda star Emilia Jones — BAFTA nominated for leading actress — is also set to perform and will a sing a rendition of Joni Mitchell’s ballad “Both Sides Now,” taken from the film.

Denis Villeneuve’ grand sci-fi epic Dune leads the pack of 48 films vying for honors in London with 11 nominations, followed by Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast.

Lady Gaga, Benedict Cumberbatch, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Millie Bobby Brown, Rege Jean-Page, Sophie Turner and Jessie Buckley are among the guests at the BAFTA ceremony.