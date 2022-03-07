Shirley Bassey, Emilia Jones to Perform at BAFTA Awards

This month’s BAFTA film awards are set to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise having hired its most famous singer to open the ceremony.

Dame Shirley Bassey — forever connected with 007 after soundtracking multiple films throughout her career, most notably Diamonds Are Forever and Goldeneye — will sing an exclusive performance of a Bond theme, raising the curtain of the 75th BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall on March 13. The song itself will be revealed on the night.

The British Academy noted that in the 60 years since Dr. No premiered in 1962, the James Bond franchise had earned 32 BAFTA nominations and four wins to date.

Also performing on the night will be Emilia Jones, star of awards darling CODA. Jones — who has a BAFTA nomination for best actress in a leading role — will perform a rendition of Joni Mitchell’s balled “Both Sides Now,” taken from the film.

The 2022 BAFTAs — a return to an in-person ceremony after last year’s pandemic-impacted virtual event — will be hosted by Rebel Wilson. Denis Villeneuve’ grand sci-fi spectacle Dune leads the 48 films vying for awards with 11 nominations, followed by The Power of the Dog and Belfast. Meanwhile, the latest Bond film, No Time To Die, has five, while CODA has three.