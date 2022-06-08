BAFTA Sets 2023 Film Awards Date, Bringing Ceremony Back to Traditional February Slot

The British Academy has circled the date on the calendar for its 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

The 76th edition will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, shifting the ceremony back into its usual February slot after being held on March 13 this year.

The move keeps the BAFTAs ahead of the Oscars (which are being held on March 12, 2023), a position it has been in since 2001 and a date switch credited with dramatically raising the awards profile, pitting the ceremony an essential pitstop on the way to the Academy Awards. However, previous years have seen the BAFTAs occupy the slot two weeks ahead of the Oscars, whereas the new date gives a three-week gap.

The news will likely displease several in the industry planning to head to the 2023 Berlinale, due to take place Feb. 16-23. The two had clashed for several years until recent movements pushed the awards later into March.

At the 2022 awards, The Power of the Dog was named best film and Jane Campion best director, while Joanna Scanlon and Will Smith won leading actress and leading actor respectively. Belfast, meanwhile, won outstanding British film.

The British Academy says it that the timeline and eligibility details for 2023 film awards will be announced in due course.