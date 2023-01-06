BAFTA Awards: Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Leads Longlists

The British Academy has revealed the results of the the first round of voting across all 24 categories for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, with one — perhaps unexpected — film leading the lineup of films vying for nominations.

According to the initial longlists, Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front has emerged as an early frontrunner, named in 15 categories, including best film and director. Lurking just a miniature donkey’s snout behind is Searchlight’s darkly comic Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin from Martin McDonagh, with 14 slots (including best film, director and leading actor). Further down, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Elvis were longlisted 12 times each, while a four-strong pack — Aftersun, Babylon, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick — landed spaces in eight categories each. Awards pundits may note with interest that although The Fabelmans was named in five categories, there wasn’t space in the 16-strong directors longlist for Steven Spielberg (nor was there for Empire of Light‘s Sam Mendes or James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water), while neither Olivia Colman nor Margot Robbie made the leading actress longlist.

The final nominations will be announced on Jan 19, with the ceremony due to take place Feb 19.

Today’s announcement, the result of the first round of voting which closed Dec. 30, is only the third time BAFTA has published nominations longlists, a decision it made in 2020 as part of a major overhaul of its voting procedures aimed at addressing the lack of diversity at its film awards. The additional longlisting round — bringing the total rounds of voting to three — was brought in among some 120 wide-ranging changes.

See the full longlists — with names in alphabetical order — and voting details below

BEST FILM

10 films will advance in the best film category. 214 eligible films were submitted for consideration. All film voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist, nominations and overall winner.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

15 films will advance in the outstanding British film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top five are nominated). A jury selects the remaining five nominations. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 57 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Blue Jean

Brian And Charles

Emily

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lady Chatterley’s Lover

Living

The Lost King

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

10 films will advance in the outstanding debut category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 41 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Donna

Electric Malady

Emily

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Nothing Compares

Rebellion

See How They Run

Wayfinder

FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE

10 films will advance in the film not in the English language category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films and will vote for the overall winning film. 49 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Corsage

Decision To Leave

EO

Holy Spider

The Quiet Girl

RRR

DOCUMENTARY

10 films will advance in the documentary category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top two are nominated). A jury selects the remaining three nominations, In the final round the Documentary opt-in chapter votes to determine the winning film. 56 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A Bunch Of Amateurs

Fire of Love

The Ghost of Richard Harris

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

McEnroe

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

ANIMATED FILM

Eight films will advance in the animated film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate four films and will vote for the winning film. 21 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

The Amazing Maurice

The Bad Guys

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Lightyear

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

DIRECTOR

16 films will advance in the director category. Members of the directing chapter vote to determine the longlist of 10 (five male and five female) of which the top two are nominated. A jury selects a further three male and three female to create a longlist of 16 (eight male and eight female directors). A jury selects four directors from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six directors. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 206 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Corsage

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fire of Love

The Quiet Girl

Saint Omer

She Said

Tár

Till

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Women Talking

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

10 films will advance in the original screenplay category. Members of the writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 82 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

The Menu

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

10 films will advance in the adapted screenplay category. Members of the writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 69 eligible films were submitted for consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

Top Gun: Maverick

The Whale

Women Talking

The Wonder

LEADING ACTRESS

10 performances will advance in the leading actress category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 101 performances were submitted for consideration.

Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse

Viola Davis in The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler in Till

Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

LEADING ACTOR

10 performances will advance in the leading actor category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 113 performances were submitted for consideration.

Austin Butler in Elvis

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kaluuya in Nope

Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front

Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

10 performances will advance in the supporting actress category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 260 performances were submitted for consideration.

Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau in The Whale

Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness

Lashana Lynch in The Woman King

Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Carey Mulligan in She Said

Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Aimee Lou Wood in Living

SUPPORTING ACTOR

10 performances will advance in the supporting actor category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 325 performances were submitted for consideration.

Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

Tom Hanks in Elvis

Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness

Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt in Babylon

Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward in Empire of Light

Ben Whishaw in Women Talking

CASTING

10 films will advance in the Casting category. Members of the Casting chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations and in the final round all film voting members select the winning film. 126 films were submitted for consideration.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

CINEMATOGRAPHY

10 films will advance in the Cinematography category. Members of the Cinematography chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 167 films were submitted for consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Athena

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

COSTUME DESIGN

10 films will advance in the Costume Design category. Members of the Costume and Makeup & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 119 films were submitted for consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Corsage

Elvis

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

EDITING

10 films will advance in the Editing category. Members of the Editing chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 185 films were submitted for consideration.

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision To Leave

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

MAKE UP & HAIR

10 films will advance in the Make Up & Hair category. Members of the Costume Design and the Make Up & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 117 films were submitted for consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blonde

Elvis

Emancipation

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

The Whale

ORIGINAL SCORE

11 films will advance in the Original Score category. Members of the Music chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 137 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Women Talking

The Wonder

PRODUCTION DESIGN

10 films will advance in the Production Design category. Members of the Production Design chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 134 films were submitted for consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

10 films will advance in the Special Visual Effect category. Members of the SVFX chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 69 films were submitted for consideration. A supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration) can be submitted and are published on BAFTA View

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Jurassic World Dominion

Top Gun: Maverick

SOUND

10 films will advance in the Sound category Members of the Sound chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 170 films were submitted for consideration.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Tár

Thirteen Lives

Top Gun: Maverick

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Six films will advance in the British Short Animation category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short animation.

Beware of Trains

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Christopher at Sea

Middle Watch

Salvation Has No Name

Your Mountain is Waiting

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Ten films will advance in the British Short Film category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short film.