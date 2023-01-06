BAFTA Awards: Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Leads Longlists

- Share this article on Facebook
The British Academy has revealed the results of the the first round of voting across all 24 categories for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards, with one — perhaps unexpected — film leading the lineup of films vying for nominations.
According to the initial longlists, Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front has emerged as an early frontrunner, named in 15 categories, including best film and director. Lurking just a miniature donkey’s snout behind is Searchlight’s darkly comic Irish drama The Banshees of Inisherin from Martin McDonagh, with 14 slots (including best film, director and leading actor). Further down, Everything Everywhere All At Once and Elvis were longlisted 12 times each, while a four-strong pack — Aftersun, Babylon, Tár and Top Gun: Maverick — landed spaces in eight categories each. Awards pundits may note with interest that although The Fabelmans was named in five categories, there wasn’t space in the 16-strong directors longlist for Steven Spielberg (nor was there for Empire of Light‘s Sam Mendes or James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water), while neither Olivia Colman nor Margot Robbie made the leading actress longlist.
The final nominations will be announced on Jan 19, with the ceremony due to take place Feb 19.
Today’s announcement, the result of the first round of voting which closed Dec. 30, is only the third time BAFTA has published nominations longlists, a decision it made in 2020 as part of a major overhaul of its voting procedures aimed at addressing the lack of diversity at its film awards. The additional longlisting round — bringing the total rounds of voting to three — was brought in among some 120 wide-ranging changes.
See the full longlists — with names in alphabetical order — and voting details below
BEST FILM
10 films will advance in the best film category. 214 eligible films were submitted for consideration. All film voting members of BAFTA vote to determine the longlist, nominations and overall winner.
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Living
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
15 films will advance in the outstanding British film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top five are nominated). A jury selects the remaining five nominations. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 57 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Blue Jean
- Brian And Charles
- Emily
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover
- Living
- The Lost King
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
10 films will advance in the outstanding debut category. A jury determines the longlist, nominations and overall winner in this category. 41 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Aftersun
- Blue Jean
- Donna
- Electric Malady
- Emily
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Nothing Compares
- Rebellion
- See How They Run
- Wayfinder
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
10 films will advance in the film not in the English language category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate five films and will vote for the overall winning film. 49 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- EO
- Holy Spider
- The Quiet Girl
- RRR
DOCUMENTARY
10 films will advance in the documentary category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist (of which the top two are nominated). A jury selects the remaining three nominations, In the final round the Documentary opt-in chapter votes to determine the winning film. 56 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- A Bunch Of Amateurs
- Fire of Love
- The Ghost of Richard Harris
- Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
- Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
- McEnroe
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
ANIMATED FILM
Eight films will advance in the animated film category. All BAFTA film voting members were invited to join an opt-in chapter to determine the longlist. This chapter will vote to nominate four films and will vote for the winning film. 21 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- The Amazing Maurice
- The Bad Guys
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Lightyear
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Minions: The Rise of Gru
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
DIRECTOR
16 films will advance in the director category. Members of the directing chapter vote to determine the longlist of 10 (five male and five female) of which the top two are nominated. A jury selects a further three male and three female to create a longlist of 16 (eight male and eight female directors). A jury selects four directors from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six directors. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning film. 206 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Fire of Love
- The Quiet Girl
- Saint Omer
- She Said
- Tár
- Till
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
10 films will advance in the original screenplay category. Members of the writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 82 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Decision To Leave
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- The Menu
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
10 films will advance in the adapted screenplay category. Members of the writers chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the winning film. 69 eligible films were submitted for consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Whale
- Women Talking
- The Wonder
LEADING ACTRESS
10 performances will advance in the leading actress category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 101 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody
- Ana de Armas in Blonde
- Cate Blanchett in Tár
- Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse
- Viola Davis in The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler in Till
- Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
LEADING ACTOR
10 performances will advance in the leading actor category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 113 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
- Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness
- Brendan Fraser in The Whale
- Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kaluuya in Nope
- Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front
- Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal in Aftersun
- Bill Nighy in Living
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
10 performances will advance in the supporting actress category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 260 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau in The Whale
- Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
- Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
- Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Carey Mulligan in She Said
- Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Aimee Lou Wood in Living
SUPPORTING ACTOR
10 performances will advance in the supporting actor category. Members of the acting chapter vote to determine the longlist (of which the top three are nominated). A longlisting jury selects a further three performances to create a longlist of 10. A nominating jury then selects three performances from the longlist to make-up a nominee list of six performances. In the final round all film voting members vote to determine the winning performance. 325 performances were submitted for consideration.
- Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Tom Hanks in Elvis
- Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness
- Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt in Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
- Ben Whishaw in Women Talking
CASTING
10 films will advance in the Casting category. Members of the Casting chapter vote to determine the longlist. A jury selects the five nominations and in the final round all film voting members select the winning film. 126 films were submitted for consideration.
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
CINEMATOGRAPHY
10 films will advance in the Cinematography category. Members of the Cinematography chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 167 films were submitted for consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Athena
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
COSTUME DESIGN
10 films will advance in the Costume Design category. Members of the Costume and Makeup & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 119 films were submitted for consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Corsage
- Elvis
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
EDITING
10 films will advance in the Editing category. Members of the Editing chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 185 films were submitted for consideration.
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Decision To Leave
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Moonage Daydream
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
MAKE UP & HAIR
10 films will advance in the Make Up & Hair category. Members of the Costume Design and the Make Up & Hair chapters vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 117 films were submitted for consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blonde
- Elvis
- Emancipation
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- The Whale
ORIGINAL SCORE
11 films will advance in the Original Score category. Members of the Music chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 137 films were submitted for consideration. Music cue sheets are provided by the entrants and published on BAFTA View.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Empire of Light
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Tár
- Women Talking
- The Wonder
PRODUCTION DESIGN
10 films will advance in the Production Design category. Members of the Production Design chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 134 films were submitted for consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
10 films will advance in the Special Visual Effect category. Members of the SVFX chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 69 films were submitted for consideration. A supporting Statement and a show-reel of the SVFX work (up to five minutes in duration) can be submitted and are published on BAFTA View
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Top Gun: Maverick
SOUND
10 films will advance in the Sound category Members of the Sound chapter vote to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members will vote for the overall winning film. 170 films were submitted for consideration.
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Tár
- Thirteen Lives
- Top Gun: Maverick
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Six films will advance in the British Short Animation category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short animation.
- Beware of Trains
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Christopher at Sea
- Middle Watch
- Salvation Has No Name
- Your Mountain is Waiting
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Ten films will advance in the British Short Film category. A jury votes to determine the longlist and the nominations. In the final round of voting, all film voting members are invited to join an opt-in chapter to vote for the overall winning short film.
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- A Fox in the Night
- An Irish Goodbye
- Little Berlin
- Love Languages
- Too Rough
- WanderLand
