Richard E. Grant to Host BAFTA Film Awards Ceremony

Richard E. Grant is set to host the BAFTA film awards for the first time.

The star, who was BAFTA and Oscar-nominated for his supporting role in 2018’s Can You Ever Forgive Me but is perhaps best loved in the U.K. for his debut performance as an alcoholic, unemployed actor in 1987 cult classic Withnail & I, will oversee proceedings on stage at the ceremony on Feb. 19 at London’s Royal Festival Hall, where the awards are moving to after several years at the Royal Albert Hall.

“I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films,” said Grant, who would do well to beat the headlines generated by 2022 host Rebel Wilson. Also a BAFTA first-timer, the Australian actress ensured the ceremony had a far less sedate air than usual by giving Vladimir Putin the middle finger and making digs at J.K. Rowling, Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, as part of a revitalized format of the awards aimed at boosting its TV ratings, Brit presenter Alison Hammond has been announced as the host of a new BAFTA Studio, aimed at giving viewers an “access-all-areas experience,” of the ceremony. Film critic Ali Plump and TV host Vick Hope will present from the BAFTA red carpet prior to the ceremony.

“We are blessed to have a fantastic line-up of hosts for our 2023 EE BAFTA Film Awards, all of whom exude wit, charm and warmth,” said BAFTA chief executive Jane Milichip, for whom this year’s awards mark her first at the helm of the British Academy having taken up the role in late 2022.

“I can’t wait to see Richard E. Grant take to the stage. Much loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers. And I can’t think of anyone better to complement Richard’s razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony. The EE BAFTA Film Awards are at the heart of BAFTA’s mission to recognize exceptional storytelling and the immensely talented people who bring those stories to the big screen, inspiring both audiences and future filmmakers alike.”

The BAFTA film nominations will be revealed on Jan. 19 at midday U.K. time, with Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh revealing the names via a global livestream.