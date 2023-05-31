BAFTA Sets 2024 Film Awards Date, Keeping Ceremony in Traditional February Slot

The British Academy said on Wednesday that the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards would take place in its traditional February slot, three weeks ahead of the Oscars. The latest edition of the British awards ceremony is set for Sunday, Feb. 18. For this year, the academy had shifted the event back to its usual February slot after holding it in mid-March in 2022.

“First held in 1949, the BAFTA Film Awards have grown to become one of the biggest events in the global film calendar,” BAFTA said. “2024 will mark the arts charity’s 75th awards dedicated to film.” It noted that the 2023 edition of the ceremony was watched by a peak audience of 3.8 million people in Britain via BBC One, marking the show’s highest ratings since 2019.

In addition, the awards show drew more than nine million views of BAFTA social media content and also aired internationally.

Voting for the winners takes place over three rounds by the academy’s global voting film membership, comprised of more than 7,500 industry creatives.

BAFTA on Wednesday also listed key dates for the 2024 awards process:

w/c 10 July 2023 – Awards Rulebook Published

Friday 8 December 2023 – Round One voting opens

Friday 5 January 2024 – Longlists published; Round Two voting opens

Saturday 6 January 2024 – The BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles

Thursday 18 January 2024 – Nominations announced; Round Three voting opens

Sunday 18 February 2024 – BAFTA Film Awards