BritBox Lands Exclusive Rights to 2022 BAFTA Film Awards for North America

This year’s BAFTA film awards ceremony has found a new home in North America.
BritBox, the U.K.-focused subscription-based streamer that was launched by BBC Studios and ITV in 2017, has landed exclusive rights for both North America and South Africa. The 2022 event — the 75th BAFTA film awards — is now set to be made available for streaming to its customers in the U.S., Canada and South Africa on March 13, as live with the U.K.
The new deal builds on a previous relationship forged between BritBox and the British Academy, with the platform bringing the LA-based Britannia Awards to North American audiences in 2018.
“BAFTA has been incredible to work with in the past,” said Emily Powers, head of BritBox North America. “Being the home to the largest collection of British entertainment, we only thought it natural to bring the biggest awards show to our BritBox viewers.”
This year’s BAFTA film awards — returning to an in-person ceremony following the pandemic-impacted virtual edition in 2021 — will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with Rebel Wilson on hosting duties. Dune leads the pack of films going into the night with 11 nominations, followed by The Power of the Dog with eight and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast with six.
