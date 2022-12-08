Incoming BAFTA CEO Looks to Drive TV Ratings for Awards Ceremony, Sets Historic Live Broadcast of Top Categories

The TV ratings for the Academy Awards may be on a downward trajectory, but that hasn’t stopped the British Academy from taking a leaf out the Oscars’ book in order to boost its own broadcast appeal.

As part of a revitalized format for the BAFTA Film Awards , for the 2023 edition — due to take place on Feb. 19 at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank Centre, and with a BAFTA CEO in TV veteran Jane Millichip now at the helm — the final four categories of the night will be aired live for the first time in the show’s history.

Channelling the Oscars some more, the ceremony will see music performances feature throughout the night from “music newcomers and legends alike,” according to BAFTA. At the 2022 ceremony, Dame Shirley Bassey kicked off proceedings with a performance inspired by 60 years of James Bond.

Also aimed at enhancing the at home experience, the show will have two hosts, one from the auditorium and another in a new BAFTA Backstage Studios, which will feature talent interviews from past and present winners, nominees and presenters.

“We know the transformative impact that winning a BAFTA can have, not only for the names in the gold envelope, but for all the people watching at home who we hope will be inspired to become the filmmakers of the future,” said Millichip. “The changes we are introducing to the BBC One broadcast of the awards will ensure those audiences will have the best seats in the house. Going live for the last awards of the night will raise anticipation, and our back-stage studio will give viewers exclusive insight into the event and the talent taking part.”

Three rounds of voting by BAFTA’s global membership kick off Dec. 6. The longlist will be released on Jan 6., followed by the nominations via a global livestream on Jan 19. from BAFTA’s newly redeveloped HQ at 195 Piccadilly, London.