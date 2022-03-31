BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry to Head Up Prince William’s Charitable Foundation

BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry is set to lead the charitable foundation of Prince William and Kate Middleton when she steps down from the British Academy.

BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar unveiled the news in a letter to members Thursday, saying that Berry — who now steps down in June rather than the fall, as she first revealed in December — had been offered a “fantastic opportunity” to become CEO of The Royal Foundation, the primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He added that it was a move that came with the “full support and blessing” of the BAFTA board.

No replacement for Berry — who leaves after a 23-year stint as BAFTA CEO — has yet been announced, although Majumdar said a recruitment process was already underway, adding that Kevin Price, BAFTA’s COO, who also announced his plans to leave, had agreed to extend his time at BAFTA to be interim CEO from June until a new CEO was in place.

“Throughout her 23-year tenure as BAFTA’s CEO, Amanda’s dedication, creativity and skilled leadership have enabled BAFTA to evolve and grow into a world-leading arts organization whilst ensuring its charitable purpose has remained at its heart,” said Majumdar. “As such I cannot imagine a more fitting organization to benefit from her influence and commitment than The Royal Foundation and I wish her every success in leading the organization and its philanthropic work.”