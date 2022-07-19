TV Veteran Jane Millichip Named New BAFTA CEO

BAFTA has a new boss.

Jane Millichip has been named CEO of the British Academy, replacing Amanda Berry who last year unveiled that she was stepping down from the role after a quarter of a century at the Academy. Berry later revealed she would be leaving to lead Prince Williams’ Royal Foundation.

A hugely well-respected TV exec with 25 years of experience in the business spanning production, distribution and broadcasting, Millichip most recently served as Sky Studios’ chief content officer and previously managed its in-house distribution banner Sky Vision. Earlier this year, she had announced that she was leaving the company after nine years.

Millichip, who was selected by the board of trustees following what BAFTA described as an “extensive and highly competitive search,” will take up the role in October, with Kevin Price continuing as interim CEO until then.

“This is the first time the CEO role has been available at BAFTA in over 20 years, and I’m thrilled that we’ve pulled off a real coup in finding Jane, an inspirational leader who shares BAFTA’s values for making the screen industries more accessible, inclusive and environmentally sustainable,” said BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar. “Jane brings with her a unique and impressive combination of top-level commercial and creative experience that will ensure BAFTA delivers its charitable remit, maintains the gold standard of our awards and makes a positive impact on the film, games and television industries. She is highly regarded as a global television industry leader and is brilliantly placed to take BAFTA to new heights.”

At Sky, Millichip grew Sky Vision into a major player with more than $300 million in revenues and was central to investments in companies, including Great British Bake Off producer Love Productions. At Sky Studios, alongside overseeing editorial activities across its territories of the U.K., Germany and Italy, she was a key driver in the company’s sustainability push, spearheading its commitment to Albert, the BAFTA-owned organization pushing for on and off-screen sustainability in the industry.

“BAFTA is a world-renowned brand and arts charity; entrusting its welfare to a new CEO is no small matter,” said Millichip. “I salute Amanda Berry and Kevin Price for their long-standing and impressive tenure, and I am honored to be given this opportunity to take the organization forward in the next chapter of BAFTA’s story. Increasing accessibility, inclusion and relevance for the beneficiaries of BAFTA’s learning initiatives, for its members, for the screen industries and for public audiences, alongside a focused growth strategy, will enable BAFTA to evolve and deliver its charitable goals for years to come. I have seen the passion and commitment from all those involved in the organisation, and I am thrilled to be joining such a brilliant team.”

In a letter to members sent out shortly after the announcement was made, Majumdar said BAFTA was looking forward to a “bright new chapter for the Academy and the myriad of opportunities that lie ahead.”