BAFTA Hails Number of First-Time Film Awards Nominees, Including Will Smith

When the British Academy undertook a lengthy and deeply humbling review in 2020, following a year in which its nominations were criticized for their lack of diversity, part of the — extensive — remit was to help support and recognize new talent.

Just two years on, the 2022 list of nominees helps underline these efforts and the seismic changes to the voting procedures, with the more recognizable names, awards regulars and several considered 2022 frontrunners having largely been replaced by BAFTA debutants. At least one of them is a global megastar: Will Smith, who is nominated for King Richard.

Of the 24 performance nominations overall, 19 are first-time BAFTA nominees, a result that BAFTA is — understandably — very keen to shout about.

“I’m really excited by it – it’s a real mix,” CEO Amanda Berry tells The Hollywood Reporter. “And everybody thinks that it’s talent at the start of their career, but then you have Will Smith in there.”

Among the — non-Smith — performance newcomers in 2021 are Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon), Joanna Scanlan (After Love), Tessa Thompson (Passing), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Caitriona Balfe (Belfast), Ann Dowd (Mass) and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard). The number of newcomers — many of whom haven’t been at the top of pundits’ lists — has pushed out some well-established names that were hotly expected to be in the running. Among those missing out on nominations are Olivia Colman, Andrew Garfield, Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, Bradley Cooper, Javier Bardem, Kristen Stewart and Jessica Chastain. The new blood also pushed out one of the most notable and acclaimed actors still yet to get BAFTA recognition: Denzel Washington.

It was a similar story in the directors’ category, in which Aleem Khan (After Love), Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car), Audrey Diwan (Happening) and Palme d’Or winner Julia Ducournau (Titane) found spaces where Denis Villeneuve (Dune), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast) and Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) didn’t.

“I think the voting system is now much more robust because of the review,” says Berry. “And so every film gets its audience now, and that’s very secure.”

Berry points to the various changes made before the 2021 nominations, including making all films available on the BAFTA View screening platform (2022 was the first year in which DVD screeners were banned), for helping ensure that “everything is equal,” part of the process of creating a level playing field for all films.

“It’s a complete meritocracy now, rather than just the hit films getting there,” she says. “Obviously, the really good films are there as well. But I think that’s one of the reasons why we’re so excited, because it’s a second year of that system really having worked.”