BAFTA Film Awards Winners (Updating Live)

The 76th BAFTA film awards are underway at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Richard E. Grant is on hosting duties for the evening, presenting in front of a packed room of nominees (the largest number in BAFTA history according to the British Academy).

Going into the evening, Netflix’s German anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack of films, with 14 nominations. Further down, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once have 10 each, with both dominating the performance categories.

There’ll be keen interest from Ireland, which has a record haul of nominees, and not just due to Banshees. The Quiet Girl is up for two awards, while Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) are in the running for best actor.

Of course, many out there people will be also wondering how many shout outs Banshees’ four-legged star Jenny the donkey – sadly not in attendance – gets on stage.

See the list of winners as they’re announced below.

Costume Design

Elvis, Catherine Martin – WINNER

All Quiet On The Western, Front Lisy Christl

Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – WINNER

Avatar: The Way Of Water,Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann – WINNER

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Documentary

Navalny – WINNER

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

Moonage Daydream

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: The Way Of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – WINNER

All Quiet On The Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold

The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh – WINNER

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Animated Film

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) – WINNER

Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend – WINNER

The Batman, Greig Fraser

Elvis, Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda

Editing

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers – WINNER

All Quiet On The Western Front, Sven Budelmann

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

Casting

Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamia – WINNER

Aftersun, Lucy Pardee

All Quiet On The Western Front, Simone Bär

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness, Pauline Hansson

Film Not In The English Language

All Quiet On The Western Front – WINNER

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Supporting Actor

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad

She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter

Supporting Actress

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Film

All Quiet On The Western Front Malte Grunert

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Director

Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Park Chan-Wook, Decision To Leave

Daniel Sheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Todd Field, Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Leading Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Leading Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Outstanding British Film

Aftersun

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Make Up & Hair

All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

British Short Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

Middle Watch, John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

Your Mountain Is Waiting, Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

British Short Film

The Ballad Of Olive Morris, Alex Kayode-Kay

Bazigaga, Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

Bus Girl, Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A Drifting Up, Jacob Lee

An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White

EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl Mccormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim