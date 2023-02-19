BAFTA Film Awards Winners (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The 76th BAFTA film awards are underway at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
Richard E. Grant is on hosting duties for the evening, presenting in front of a packed room of nominees (the largest number in BAFTA history according to the British Academy).
Going into the evening, Netflix’s German anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack of films, with 14 nominations. Further down, The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once have 10 each, with both dominating the performance categories.
Related Stories
There’ll be keen interest from Ireland, which has a record haul of nominees, and not just due to Banshees. The Quiet Girl is up for two awards, while Paul Mescal (Aftersun) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) are in the running for best actor.
Of course, many out there people will be also wondering how many shout outs Banshees’ four-legged star Jenny the donkey – sadly not in attendance – gets on stage.
See the list of winners as they’re announced below.
Costume Design
Elvis, Catherine Martin – WINNER
All Quiet On The Western, Front Lisy Christl
Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan
Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler – WINNER
Avatar: The Way Of Water,Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann – WINNER
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
Documentary
Navalny – WINNER
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
Moonage Daydream
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: The Way Of Water, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon – WINNER
All Quiet On The Western Front, Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzold
The Batman, Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick, Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
Original Screenplay
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh – WINNER
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
Tár, Todd Field
Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund
Animated Film
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director) – WINNER
Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)
Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend – WINNER
The Batman, Greig Fraser
Elvis, Mandy Walker
Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda
Editing
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers – WINNER
All Quiet On The Western Front, Sven Budelmann
The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton
Casting
Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamia – WINNER
Aftersun, Lucy Pardee
All Quiet On The Western Front, Simone Bär
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle Of Sadness, Pauline Hansson
Film Not In The English Language
All Quiet On The Western Front – WINNER
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl
Supporting Actor
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – WINNER
Living, Kazuo Ishiguro
The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad
She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz
The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter
Supporting Actress
Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin – WINNER
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Film
All Quiet On The Western Front Malte Grunert
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet On The Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Park Chan-Wook, Decision To Leave
Daniel Sheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Leading Actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Daryl Mccormack, Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire Of Light
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper
Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Make Up & Hair
All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker
The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
British Short Animation
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
Middle Watch, John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy
Your Mountain Is Waiting, Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian
British Short Film
The Ballad Of Olive Morris, Alex Kayode-Kay
Bazigaga, Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
Bus Girl, Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
A Drifting Up, Jacob Lee
An Irish Goodbye, Tom Berkeley, Ross White
EE Rising Star Award (Voted For By The Public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl Mccormack
Emma Mackey
Naomi Ackie
Sheila Atim
