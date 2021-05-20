BAFTA to Expand Learning and Talent Development Program

BAFTA has unveiled plans to “dramatically expand the work it does to find and support new talent in the U.K. and globally.”

In 2022, the British academy plans to “relaunch its year-round learning and talent development program, engaging over 10 million learners online and equipping 80,000 people a year with the tools to develop a career in film, games and television via events, competitions and initiatives,” it said on Thursday. “In addition, bespoke year-round support will be given to 4,000 talented individuals through initiatives including BAFTA Breakthrough, BAFTA Crew, Young Game Designers and newly-developed initiatives to help talent realize their potential.”

The organization said that the initiative will give it its first-ever dedicated learning space, as well as state-of-the-art technology. Financial details weren’t disclosed.

The expansion is made possible by the redevelopment of BAFTA’s London headquarters at 195 Piccadilly. Due to officially re-open in 2022, it will be “a creative center for film, games and television and the central hub for BAFTA’s U.K.-wide, and global, learning and talent development program.”

The so-called BAFTA Review, published in 2020, identified the enhanced learning program as a priority. One of its goals is “ensuring a diverse future across the film, games and television industries,” BAFTA said.

BAFTA said the redevelopment has been supported by donations from industry companies, individuals, trusts and foundations, including Netflix, the Dolby family and Dolby Laboratories and The Mayor of London’s Good Growth Fund. Support has also come from the likes of the Walt Disney Co., WarnerMedia, NBCUniversal, All3Media, Entertainment One, Left Bank Pictures and Activision Blizzard.

“This is a vital investment in the creative future of film, games and television,” said BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry. “Our cross-sector knowledge, global talent networks and the newly renovated 195 Piccadilly will allow us to deliver a learning and talent development program that enables talented individuals to build careers in our industries.”

Anne Mensah, vp of original series at Netflix, said: “We’re incredibly proud to build on our support for BAFTA, its training initiatives and the redevelopment of 195 Piccadilly. This is an exciting moment for BAFTA, and we hope that the venue will be able to deliver new learning and development platforms to inspire and provide a helping hand into the industry for the next generation of British creatives.”