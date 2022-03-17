Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vanessa Kirby, Brad Pitt Among 900 New BAFTA Members

BAFTA has revealed that it has welcomed 900 additional voting members to its ranks since launching a diversity-focussed membership drive in 2020, including some of the biggest screen stars.

Among the industry professionals to have joined BAFTA’s global membership are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brad Pitt and Vanessa Kirby. Other new additions include Akua Gyamfi, Anna Dick, Bobby Krlic, Caroline O’Neill, Fiona Shaw, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Jennifer Hampson, Kate Herron, Lulu Wang, Mark Bridges, Micheal Ward, Roger Clark, Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù, Waad Al-Kateab and Woody Jackson.

The British Academy has also opened applications for Connect, its new membership tier specifically aimed at emerging and mid-level professionals in the U.K. and North America who want to join BAFTA at an earlier stage in their careers. Connect gives access to career development activities, including networking opportunities, workshops and masterclasses, as well as make use of the newly redeveloped space at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London.

“BAFTA continues to be committed to driving more inclusive industries and promoting unheard voices in the screen arts,” said BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar. “Members are at the heart of everything we do and we’re always looking for talented people to join our global membership, whether they’re in the earlier stages of their careers or have more experience. I encourage anyone who shares our values to apply.”

As part of its major internal review in 2020, BAFTA announced steps to increase diversity within its membership and since then has invited more than 500 people from underrepresented groups across film, games and television to join. The organization claims to be on target to invite 1,000 in two years.