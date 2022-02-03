BAFTA Awards Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

The nominees for the 2022 BAFTA film awards are set to be revealed Thursday.

Broadcast live from the British Academy’s newly revamped headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London, the shortlists will be unveiled by British TV personalities AJ Odudu and Tom Allen starting at 12:10 p.m local time (4:10 a.m. PT).

For only the second time in BAFTA’s history, the longlists of each awards category were revealed last month, with West Side Story and Don’t Look Up emerging in the lead with 15 mentions each, closely followed by The Power of the Dog and Belfast with 14. On Tuesday, the nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star award — the only honor voted for by the public — were announced, with Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ariana DeBose, Lashana Lynch, Millicent Simmonds and Harris Dickinson making up the list of five names.

The 75th BAFTA film awards ceremony is due to take place March 13, with Rebel Wilson having signed up as host. Despite recent film awards shows having moved online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, organizers at the British Academy are still planning to hold an in-person event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the first time since 2020.

Watch the nominees being announced by Odudu and Allen during BAFTA’s live stream below.