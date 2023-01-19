BAFTA Awards: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Leads With 14 Nominations, ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ Dominate Performance Categories

'All Quiet on the Western Front'

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack of nominees for the 2023 BAFTA film awards with a record-equaling haul of 14 nominations.

Netflix’s acclaimed anti-war epic, which now ties with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for BAFTA’s most nominated foreign-language film in its history, is set to compete for best film, director (for Edward Berger), adapted screenplay, and supporting actor (for Albrech Schuch) alongside almost every single below-the-line category when the winners are announced on Feb. 19.

Revealed on Thursday from the British Academy’s London HQ, the nominees followed a similar order to the BAFTA longlists announced earlier this month, with All Quiet ahead of awards season favorites The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At One, each landing 10 nominations. Both films dominated the performance categories, with nominations for Everything Everywhere’s Michelle Yeoh (her last BAFTA nod being for Crouching Tiger), Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, and Banshees’ Colin Farrell (perhaps surprisingly, his first BAFTA film nomination), Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (Gleeson and Keoghan making up two of the five supporting actor slots).

Just behind with nine nominations is Elvis, up for best film and best actor (for Austin Butler), and seven of the craft categories.

But further down the list, the 2023 lineup of nominees serves up a hugely broad and diverse list, with expanded categories giving room for many BAFTA first-timers and plenty for shocks, surprises and snubs. Tar‘s 5 nominations were followed by Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You Leo, Grande, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale, which four apiece.

“It’s really the breadth across all genres, and styles of film storytelling, perspectives, representation, that’s what strikes me more than anything,” said BAFTA chief executive Jane Millichip, for whom the 2023 film awards mark her first (she joined in late 2022). Millichip also pointed to the fact the 40 percent of the performance nominees were from ethnically diverse backgrounds, an issue that BAFTA had faced heavy scrutiny over several years ago, leading to a grueling review process and dramatic overhaul of its voting procedures.

Among the likely talking points, alongside All Quiet on the Western Front, is a growing distinction between the BAFTA awards and the Academy Awards, so often largely mirror images of each other in terms of nominees.

While the leading actress category includes, as might have been expected, Tar’s Cate Blanchett (already a 3-time BAFTA winner), Yeoh, Danielle Deadwyler for Till, previous supporting actress winner Viola Davis for The Woman King and Ana De Armas for Blonde, double winner Emma Thompson lands her 7th nomination for Good Luck to You Leo, Grande. Sophie Hyde’s Brit drama emerged as one of the breakouts, landing nods for outstanding British film, outstanding debut and, in perhaps the biggest shock of the day, leading actor for Daryl McCormack, who may have muscled out Tom Cruise to get one of the six slots (the Oscars only have room for 5).

McCormack — also a Rising Star nominee — leads a growing cohort of emerging faces getting their first shot at BAFTA film glory. Also in the leading actor category is Paul Mescal, already a BAFTA TV winner for Normal People but now getting his big screen dues for his first leading role in Aftersun.

“It’s really great in the performance categories to see no 14 out of the 24 being first time nominees,” noted BAFTA executive director, awards & content Emma Baehr.

Alongside Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick (whose four craft nominations were possibly below expectations), those looking out for snubs will likely center Indian smash hit RRR, entirely absent, and on Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. Widely predicted to feature heavily in the Oscars, the deeply personal film landed just one BAFTA nominations, for best original screenplay. Not that Spielberg, a fixture at BAFTA for more than four decades, is likely to complain.

“I certainly hope Steven is pleased with his nomination,” said Millichip.

See the full nominations list below:

BEST FILM

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Malte Grunert

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

ELVIS Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang

TÁR Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan

DIRECTOR

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh

DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

TÁR Todd Field

THE WOMAN KING Gina Prince-Bythewood

LEADING ACTRESS

CATE BLANCHETT Tár

VIOLA DAVIS The Woman King

DANIELLE DEADWYLER Till

ANA DE ARMAS Blonde

EMMA THOMPSON Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

MICHELLE YEOH Everything Everywhere All At Once

LEADING ACTOR

AUSTIN BUTLER Elvis

COLIN FARRELL The Banshees of Inisherin

BRENDAN FRASER The Whale

DARYL McCORMACK Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

PAUL MESCAL Aftersun

BILL NIGHY Living

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

ANGELA BASSETT Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

HONG CHAU The Whale

KERRY CONDON The Banshees of Inisherin

DOLLY DE LEON Triangle of Sadness

JAMIE LEE CURTIS Everything Everywhere All At Once

CAREY MULLIGAN She Said

SUPPORTING ACTOR

BRENDAN GLEESONThe Banshees of Inisherin

BARRY KEOGHAN The Banshees of Inisherin

KE HUY QUAN Everything Everywhere All At Once

EDDIE REDMAYNE The Good Nurse

ALBRECHT SCHUCH All Quiet on the Western Front

MICHEAL WARD Empire of Light

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

THE FABELMANS Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

TÁR Todd Field

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS Ruben Östlund

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

LIVING Kazuo Ishiguro

THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad

SHE SAID Rebecca Lenkiewicz

THE WHALE Samuel D. Hunter

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Producer(s) TBC

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

BRIAN AND CHARLES Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward

EMPIRE OF LIGHT Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand

LIVING Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly

SEE HOW THEY RUN Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell

THE SWIMMERS Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) TBC, Jack Thorne

THE WONDER Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

BLUE JEAN Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

ELECTRIC MALADY Marie Lidén (Director)

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Katy Brand (Writer)

REBELLION Maia Kenworthy (Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

ARGENTINA, 1985 Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) TBC

CORSAGE Marie Kreutzer

DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok

THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí

DOCUMENTARY

ALL THAT BREATHES Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons

FIRE OF LOVE Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman

MOONAGE DAYDREAM Brett Morgan

NAVALNY Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

ANIMATED FILM

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Joel Crawford, Mark Swift

TURNING RED Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins

ORIGINAL SCORE

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Volker Bertelmann

BABYLON Justin Hurwitz

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Carter Burwell

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Son Lux

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Alexandre Desplat

CASTING

AFTERSUN Lucy Pardee

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Simone Bär

ELVIS Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Sarah Halley Finn

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS Pauline Hansson

CINEMATOGRAPHY

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT James Friend

THE BATMAN Greig Fraser

ELVIS Mandy Walker

EMPIRE OF LIGHT Roger Deakins

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Claudio Miranda

EDITING

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Sven Budelmann

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

ELVIS Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Paul Rogers

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Eddie Hamilton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

BABYLON Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

THE BATMAN James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

ELVIS Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

COSTUME DESIGN

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Lisy Christl

AMSTERDAM J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

BABYLON Mary Zophres

ELVIS Catherine Martin

MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Jenny Beavan

MAKE UP & HAIR

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Heike Merker

THE BATMAN Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

ELVIS Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

THE WHALE Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

SOUND

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

ELVIS Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

TÁR Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

THE BATMAN Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

MIDDLE WATCH John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy

YOUR MOUNTAIN IS WAITING Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian

BRITISH SHORT FILM

THE BALLAD OF OLIVE MORRIS Alex Kayode-Kay

BAZIGAGA Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail

BUS GIRL Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen

A DRIFTING UP Jacob Lee

AN IRISH GOODBYE Tom Berkeley, Ross White

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

AIMEE LOU WOOD

DARYL McCORMACK

EMMA MACKEY

NAOMI ACKIE

SHEILA ATIM