BAFTA Awards: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Leads With 14 Nominations, ‘Banshees,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ Dominate Performance Categories

All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack of nominees for the 2023 BAFTA film awards with a record-equaling haul of 14 nominations.
Netflix’s acclaimed anti-war epic, which now ties with Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon for BAFTA’s most nominated foreign-language film in its history, is set to compete for best film, director (for Edward Berger), adapted screenplay, and supporting actor (for Albrech Schuch) alongside almost every single below-the-line category when the winners are announced on Feb. 19.
Revealed on Thursday from the British Academy’s London HQ, the nominees followed a similar order to the BAFTA longlists announced earlier this month, with All Quiet ahead of awards season favorites The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At One, each landing 10 nominations. Both films dominated the performance categories, with nominations for Everything Everywhere’s Michelle Yeoh (her last BAFTA nod being for Crouching Tiger), Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis, and Banshees’ Colin Farrell (perhaps surprisingly, his first BAFTA film nomination), Kerry Condon, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan (Gleeson and Keoghan making up two of the five supporting actor slots).
Just behind with nine nominations is Elvis, up for best film and best actor (for Austin Butler), and seven of the craft categories.
But further down the list, the 2023 lineup of nominees serves up a hugely broad and diverse list, with expanded categories giving room for many BAFTA first-timers and plenty for shocks, surprises and snubs. Tar‘s 5 nominations were followed by Aftersun, The Batman, Good Luck to You Leo, Grande, Top Gun: Maverick and The Whale, which four apiece.
“It’s really the breadth across all genres, and styles of film storytelling, perspectives, representation, that’s what strikes me more than anything,” said BAFTA chief executive Jane Millichip, for whom the 2023 film awards mark her first (she joined in late 2022). Millichip also pointed to the fact the 40 percent of the performance nominees were from ethnically diverse backgrounds, an issue that BAFTA had faced heavy scrutiny over several years ago, leading to a grueling review process and dramatic overhaul of its voting procedures.
Among the likely talking points, alongside All Quiet on the Western Front, is a growing distinction between the BAFTA awards and the Academy Awards, so often largely mirror images of each other in terms of nominees.
While the leading actress category includes, as might have been expected, Tar’s Cate Blanchett (already a 3-time BAFTA winner), Yeoh, Danielle Deadwyler for Till, previous supporting actress winner Viola Davis for The Woman King and Ana De Armas for Blonde, double winner Emma Thompson lands her 7th nomination for Good Luck to You Leo, Grande. Sophie Hyde’s Brit drama emerged as one of the breakouts, landing nods for outstanding British film, outstanding debut and, in perhaps the biggest shock of the day, leading actor for Daryl McCormack, who may have muscled out Tom Cruise to get one of the six slots (the Oscars only have room for 5).
McCormack — also a Rising Star nominee — leads a growing cohort of emerging faces getting their first shot at BAFTA film glory. Also in the leading actor category is Paul Mescal, already a BAFTA TV winner for Normal People but now getting his big screen dues for his first leading role in Aftersun.
“It’s really great in the performance categories to see no 14 out of the 24 being first time nominees,” noted BAFTA executive director, awards & content Emma Baehr.
Alongside Cruise and Top Gun: Maverick (whose four craft nominations were possibly below expectations), those looking out for snubs will likely center Indian smash hit RRR, entirely absent, and on Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans. Widely predicted to feature heavily in the Oscars, the deeply personal film landed just one BAFTA nominations, for best original screenplay. Not that Spielberg, a fixture at BAFTA for more than four decades, is likely to complain.
“I certainly hope Steven is pleased with his nomination,” said Millichip.
See the full nominations list below:
BEST FILM
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Malte Grunert
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
ELVIS Gail Berman, Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
TÁR Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
DIRECTOR
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh
DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
TÁR Todd Field
THE WOMAN KING Gina Prince-Bythewood
LEADING ACTRESS
CATE BLANCHETT Tár
VIOLA DAVIS The Woman King
DANIELLE DEADWYLER Till
ANA DE ARMAS Blonde
EMMA THOMPSON Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
MICHELLE YEOH Everything Everywhere All At Once
LEADING ACTOR
AUSTIN BUTLER Elvis
COLIN FARRELL The Banshees of Inisherin
BRENDAN FRASER The Whale
DARYL McCORMACK Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
PAUL MESCAL Aftersun
BILL NIGHY Living
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
ANGELA BASSETT Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
HONG CHAU The Whale
KERRY CONDON The Banshees of Inisherin
DOLLY DE LEON Triangle of Sadness
JAMIE LEE CURTIS Everything Everywhere All At Once
CAREY MULLIGAN She Said
SUPPORTING ACTOR
BRENDAN GLEESONThe Banshees of Inisherin
BARRY KEOGHAN The Banshees of Inisherin
KE HUY QUAN Everything Everywhere All At Once
EDDIE REDMAYNE The Good Nurse
ALBRECHT SCHUCH All Quiet on the Western Front
MICHEAL WARD Empire of Light
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
THE FABELMANS Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg
TÁR Todd Field
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS Ruben Östlund
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
LIVING Kazuo Ishiguro
THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad
SHE SAID Rebecca Lenkiewicz
THE WHALE Samuel D. Hunter
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells, Producer(s) TBC
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
BRIAN AND CHARLES Jim Archer, Rupert Majendie, David Earl, Chris Hayward
EMPIRE OF LIGHT Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Sophie Hyde, Debbie Gray, Adrian Politowski, Katy Brand
LIVING Oliver Hermanus, Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley, Kazuo Ishiguro
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Matthew Warchus, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn, Luke Kelly, Dennis Kelly
SEE HOW THEY RUN Tom George, Gina Carter, Damian Jones, Mark Chappell
THE SWIMMERS Sally El Hosaini, Producer(s) TBC, Jack Thorne
THE WONDER Sebastián Lelio, Ed Guiney, Juliette Howell, Andrew Lowe, Tessa Ross, Alice Birch, Emma Donoghue
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
AFTERSUN Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)
BLUE JEAN Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)
ELECTRIC MALADY Marie Lidén (Director)
GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE Katy Brand (Writer)
REBELLION Maia Kenworthy (Director)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
ARGENTINA, 1985 Santiago Mitre, Producer(s) TBC
CORSAGE Marie Kreutzer
DECISION TO LEAVE Park Chan-wook, Ko Dae-seok
THE QUIET GIRL Colm Bairéad, Cleona Ní Chrualaoí
DOCUMENTARY
ALL THAT BREATHES Shaunak Sen, Teddy Leifer, Aman Mann
ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov, John Lyons
FIRE OF LOVE Sara Dosa, Shane Boris, Ina Fichman
MOONAGE DAYDREAM Brett Morgan
NAVALNY Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae
ANIMATED FILM
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON Dean Fleisher Camp, Andrew Goldman, Elisabeth Holm, Caroline Kaplan, Paul Mezey
PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH Joel Crawford, Mark Swift
TURNING RED Domee Shi, Lindsey Collins
ORIGINAL SCORE
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Volker Bertelmann
BABYLON Justin Hurwitz
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Carter Burwell
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Son Lux
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Alexandre Desplat
CASTING
AFTERSUN Lucy Pardee
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Simone Bär
ELVIS Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Sarah Halley Finn
TRIANGLE OF SADNESS Pauline Hansson
CINEMATOGRAPHY
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT James Friend
THE BATMAN Greig Fraser
ELVIS Mandy Walker
EMPIRE OF LIGHT Roger Deakins
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Claudio Miranda
EDITING
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Sven Budelmann
THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
ELVIS Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Paul Rogers
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Eddie Hamilton
PRODUCTION DESIGN
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Christian M. Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
BABYLON Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
THE BATMAN James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
ELVIS Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
COSTUME DESIGN
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Lisy Christl
AMSTERDAM J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
BABYLON Mary Zophres
ELVIS Catherine Martin
MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS Jenny Beavan
MAKE UP & HAIR
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Heike Merker
THE BATMAN Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
ELVIS Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
THE WHALE Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
SOUND
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
ELVIS Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
TÁR Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
THE BATMAN Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Seth Hill, Scott R. Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
THE BOY, THE MOLE, THE FOX AND THE HORSE Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
MIDDLE WATCH John Stevenson, Aiesha Penwarden, Giles Healy
YOUR MOUNTAIN IS WAITING Hannah Jacobs, Zoe Muslim, Harriet Gillian
BRITISH SHORT FILM
THE BALLAD OF OLIVE MORRIS Alex Kayode-Kay
BAZIGAGA Jo Ingabire Moys, Stephanie Charmail
BUS GIRL Jessica Henwick, Louise Palmkvist Hansen
A DRIFTING UP Jacob Lee
AN IRISH GOODBYE Tom Berkeley, Ross White
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
AIMEE LOU WOOD
DARYL McCORMACK
EMMA MACKEY
NAOMI ACKIE
SHEILA ATIM
