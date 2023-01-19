BAFTA Awards Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

The nominees for the 2023 BAFTA film awards are set to be revealed Thursday, with Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh making the announcement at noon local time (4 a.m. PT) from the British Academy’s headquarters at 195 Piccadilly in London.

Earlier this month, the longlists for each category — the results of the first round of voting — were unveiled, with Netflix’s anti-war epic All Quiet on the Western Front emerging as a surprise early frontrunner having been named in 15 categories, including best film and director. Lurking just behind was Martin McDonagh’s already honor-amassing awards season favorite The Banshees of Inisherin, shortlisted 14 times, and Everything Everywhere All At Once and Elvis, longlisted 12 times each.

The longlists also provided some early snubs likely to draw a line in the sand between the BAFTAs and the Oscars this year, most notably Steven Spielberg, who didn’t make the 16-strong shortlist for best director.

On Tuesday, the nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star award for emerging onscreen talent — the only honor voted for by the public — were revealed, with Naomi Ackie (Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody), Sheila Atim (The Woman King), Aimee Lou Wood (Living), Emma Mackey (Emily) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) making up the five-strong list.

The final winners will be unveiled at the 76th BAFTA film awards ceremony, set to take place Feb. 19 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, a new venue for the event, which shifts following several years at the Royal Albert Hall. Withnail & I star Richard E. Grant will host the ceremony for the first time.

See Atwell and Jimoh announce the nominees in BAFTA’s live stream below.