Helen Mirren to Lead Special Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at BAFTA Awards

Helen Mirren is set to lead a special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Sept. 8, 2022 at this Sunday’s BAFTA film awards ceremony.

“The Queen occupies a unique place in BAFTA’s history, a close association that spanned 50 years,” said the British Academy. “Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the U.K.’s creative industries.”

Mirren also has a close association with the royal, of course, having won an Oscar and a BAFTA for her portrayal of her in Peter Morgan’s 2006 biopic The Queen.

The special tribute will take place in front of the Queen’s grandson, with Prince William and Kate Middleton expected to attend the event at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The tribute was unveiled Tuesday alongside an awards ceremony guest list, which BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said was likely to be one of the biggest in its history.

“This year’s awards are shaping up to be one of our most well-attended on record, which is a ringing endorsement of the importance of British audiences to the global film industry, and BAFTA’s role in bringing these incredible films and filmmakers to public attention,” she said. “BAFTA’s membership of 7,500 industry experts have been voting and I can’t wait to find out which names will be read out on the night.”

Among the guests lined up to attend are Ana De Armas, Angela Bassett, Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Baz Luhrmann, Bill Nighy, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Carey Mulligan, Cate Blanchett, Charlotte Wells, Colin Farrell, Danielle Deadwyler, Daryl McCormack, Dolly De Leon, Eddie Redmayne, Emma Thompson, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Guillermo Del Toro, Hong Chau, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Condon, Martin McDonagh, Micheal Ward, Michelle Yeoh, Nan Goldin, Paul Mescal, Ruben Östlund, Sam Mendes and Viola Davis.