Naomi Ackie, Aimee Lou Wood, Emma Mackey Among Nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Award

Ahead of the full lineup of BAFTA nominations due to be unveiled on Thursday, the British Academy has unveiled the nominees for its Rising Star award for up-and-coming on-screen talent, the only honor among all the BAFTA film awards to be voted on by the public.

The 2023 crop of nominees includes Naomi Ackie, best recognized for playing Whitney Houston in Sony’s recent musical biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody, but also seen over the years in Lady Macbeth and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (and BAFTA TV winner in 2022 for her supporting role in The End of the F***ing World), plus twice Olivier Award-winning actress and The Woman King star Sheila Atim (also known for Barry Jenkins’ 2021 TV series The Underground Railroad), and Daryl McCormack, who over the last 12 months has garnered acclaim for both Good Luck to You, Leo Grande and Apple TV+’s Bad Sisters. Additionally, in Living star Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackie, seen this year in Emily and Death on the Nile, two Sex Education alumni have made the list.

McCormack, Atim and Ackie were on hand at the nominations announcement at the Savoy Hotel on Tuesday.

Now in its 18th year, the BAFTA Rising Star award has an impressive history when it comes to shining a light on soon-to-be Hollywood regulars, with previous winners including the likes of Letitia Wright, Tom Holland, John Boyega, James McAvoy and Tom Hardy. Micheal Ward, who won in 2020, and 2018 winner Daniel Kaluuya, are both among the actors in the BAFTA film awards longlists who will be vying for a nomination later this week. James Bond star Lashana Lynch won in 2022.

2023’s Rising Star winner will be unveiled at the BAFTA film awards ceremony on Feb. 19 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.