BAFTA Rising Star Award: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ariana DeBose, Lashana Lynch Among Nominees

The British Academy has revealed the nominees for the 2022 Rising Star Award for up-and-coming on-screen talent, the only honor among all the BAFTA film awards to be voted on by the public.

Announced by 2021’s winner Bukky Bakray just two days before the full list of film nominees, the lineup includes a mix of brand new on-screen faces and several who have been plying their trade for a number of years.

Making up the five are Ariana DeBose, already a Golden Globe winner for her breakout work in West Side Story, Harrison Dickinson, recently seen in The King’s Man but an Independent Spirit Award nominee for 2017’s Beach Rats, Lashana Lynch, who leapt to global fame last year as MI6 agent Nomi in No Time To Die, The Quiet Place 1 & 2 star Millicent Simmonds and Kodi Smit-McPhee, who has been working for over a decade and been seen in such films as The Road and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, but has recently received widespread acclaim for Power of the Dog, winning the Golden Globe award for best supporting actor earlier this year.

Now in its 17th year, the BAFTA Rising Star award has an impressive track record when it comes to recognizing soon-to-be household names. Previous winners include the likes of Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Tom Holland, John Boyega, James McAvoy and Tom Hardy.

The full BAFTA film award nominations list will be announced on Thursday, with the ceremony — still being prepped as an an-person event at London’s Royal Albert Hall — due to take place on March 13.