Tilda Swinton, James McAvoy, Refugee Drama ‘Limbo’ Among BAFTA Scotland Awards Nominees

Amir El-Masry finds himself in a tight spot on a Scottish island in the Focus film 'Limbo.'

Limbo, Focus Features’ darkly comic refugee drama that landed a Cannes 2020 badge, has emerged with the most number of 2021 BAFTA Scotland awards nominations.

Unveiled on Wednesday, they saw Ben Sharrock’s sophomore feature come away five nominations, including for best film, best actor for both Amir El-Masry and Vikash Bhai, best director and best writer film/TV. Sharrock, El-Masry, Bhai and producer Irune Gurtabai are all first-time nominees.

In the director category, Sharrock goes up against Kevin Macdonald, nominated for The Mauritanian (adding to the five BAFTA nominations it received earlier this year), and Eva Riley for Perfect 10.

Elsewhere, Tilda Swinton was nominated for best actress film for The Personal History of David Copperfield, Jack Lowden landed an actor television nomination for Small Axe (he appeared in the anthology’s Mangrove film) alongside James McAvoy (nominated for pandemic family drama Together), and Kelly Macdonald was nominated for best actress television for her role in the hit series Line of Duty.

The nominations for this year’s BAFTA Scotland Awards “yet again highlight the phenomenal level of talent and creativity in the film, game and television industries within Scotland,” said BAFTA Scotland director Jude MacLaverty.

The BAFTA Scotland awards will be presented at a digital ceremony on Nov. 20.