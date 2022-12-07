Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’

Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas.

An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.

Production on Ballerina is now underway, with Len Wiseman in the director’s chair, and Shay Hatten having written the screenplay. The action pic is set in the universe of the John Wick franchise movies that star Keanu Reeves.

Plot details involve a young woman with killer skills who uses said skills to get revenge when her family is killed by hitmen. The producers are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski. Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

“One of the challenges of casting Ballerina is making sure that the new roles are played by actors with as much power, emotional presence and physical skill as Ana has,” producer Lee said in a statement. “After working with Catalina on John Woo’s Silent Night, it was clear that she belonged at the top of our list, and it’s a thrill to be reuniting with her.”

Moreno is represented by Lasher Group, UTA and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.