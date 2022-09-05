×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Venice: Martin McDonagh’s ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Gets Over 12-Minute Standing Ovation, a Festival Best So Far

Starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson — their first film since McDonagh's breakout hit 'In Bruges' — the dark comedy had its world premiere on the Lido on Monday.

The Banshees of Inisherin Still -
Courtesy of TIFF

The re-teaming of Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and writer/director Martin McDonagh for the first time since In Bruges was met with wild applause in Venice.

There were wild cheers for Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin — which also marks McDonagh’s first feature since his Venice-bowing and awards conquering Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — even before it had started, but the standing ovation at the end lasted for well over 12 minutes, a festival best so far.

McDonagh, Gleeson, Farrell and co-star Kerry Condon kept the applause going by venturing down into the crowd in the Salle Grande to shake hands and sign autographs.

Related Stories

DON'T WORRY DARLING
Movie Reviews

'Don't Worry Darling' Review: Florence Pugh and Harry Styles Can't Redeem Olivia Wilde's Stale Reality-Warp Nightmare

David Muir and Volodymyr Zelensky
TV

'ABC World News Tonight' Anchor David Muir Returns to Ukraine, Says Volodymyr Zelensky "Determined to Use Every Tool" to Keep West Engaged

Also in attendance were McDonagh’s partner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Regé-Jean Page and Steve Buscemi.

Another black comedy from the noted British-Irish playwrite and filmmaker, The Banshees of Inisherin is set in 1923 on the island of Inisherin, and follows two friends Padraic and Colm who find themselves at an impasse when Colm abruptly and unexpectedly calls time on their friendship, stunning Padriac who endeavours to repair the relationship.

Speaking earlier in the day at the film’s press conference, Farrell remarked on the welcome reunion with McDonagh.

“I can’t imagine ever passing on anything he writes, because he’s such an extraordinary writer and I’m always so deeply moved emotionally and psychologically by the worlds he creates and the characters that he designs,” he said.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McDonagh described The Banshees of Inisherin as a “simple sad breakup story between two blokes,” and added that one of the main reasons for writing it was get Farrell and Gleeson back together. “I’ve stayed friends with them since [In Bruges] and was always hoping no one else would work with them as a pairing.”

Following its world premiere in Venice, Banshees is heading to the Toronto Film Festival and is scheduled for a limited release on Oct. 21.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad