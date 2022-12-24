Barack Obama Reveals Favorite Movies, Music and Books of 2022: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ Beyoncé and Michelle Obama’s Memoir Make the Cut

Barack Obama has again shared his picks for the year’s best, including his favorite movies, music and books.

“I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing his picks in each medium in three separate posts and asking his followers to share their own favorites with him: “What did I miss?”

In what is perhaps no surprise — and as any good husband should — the former president picked wife Michelle Obama’s memoir The Light We Carry as one of his favorite books. “I’m a little biased on this one,” he noted in his tweet.

Other favorites include Jennifer Egan’s The Candy House, Charmaine Wilkerson’s Black Cake and Imani Perry’s South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation.

In a separate tweet, he shared his favorite films, which include several awards contenders. Among them are Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, the Viola Davis starrer The Woman King, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Cate Blanchett starrer Tár and Daniel Kwan’s Everything Everywhere All at Once.

He also included the documentary Descendant. “I’m biased – Higher Ground produced,” he noted of this pick, referring to his and Michelle’s production company.

On the music side, Obama’s picks included Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” SZA’s “Shirt” and Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó.”

He also chose tunes by Ari Lennox, Burna Boy, Omar Apollo and Adam Blackstone & Jazmine Sullivan.