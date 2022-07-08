Bill Skarsgard Horror Movie ‘Barbarian’ Moves Release from August to September

20th Century Studios and New Regency have pushed back the release of horror movie Barbarian from the dog days of August to September.

The movie was set to open Aug. 31, 2022, but will now open Sept. 9, Walt Disney Studios announced Friday.

No reason was cited for the move, but early September is a favored date for horror releases. In fact, a couple of the movie’s players have found success in that space.

Barbarian stars Bill Skarsgård, who played Pennywise the Clown in New Line’s two-part adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Barbarian producer Roy Lee was one of the producers of the It movies. It and It Chapter Two were both released in a similar period on the calendar — Sept. 8, 2017 for It, Sept. 6, 2019 for It Chapter Two — and became one of the biggest horror hits of all time.

Barbarian stars Georgina Campbell as young woman, who, per IMDB, arrives at her Airbnb late at night only to find that her rental has been mistakenly double-booked and a strange man (Skarsgård) is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to stay the night anyway, but soon discovers that there is much more to be afraid of in the house than the other house guest.

The movie was written and directed by Zach Cregger.

Disney and 20th Century released a trailer for the flick two weeks ago. Check it below.