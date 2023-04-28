‘Barbarian’ Breakout Georgina Campbell Joins Dakota Fanning in New Line Supernatural Thriller ‘The Watchers’ (Exclusive)

Georgina Campbell, who toplined last year’s surprise horror hit Barbarian, has joined Dakota Fanning to star in New Line’s supernatural thriller The Watchers.

The feature is serving as the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

Based on a novel by A.M. Shine and adapted by Ishana Night Shyamalan, the story follows an artist (Fanning) named Mina who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night.

Campbell will play one of the three strangers.

The project is eyeing a summer shoot in Ireland with a theatrical release scheduled for June 7, 2024.

M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce through Blinding Edge Pictures. Nimitt Mankad will also produce via Inimitable Pictures. Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer are executive producing.

Campbell won the best actress BAFTA TV award for her performance in the BBC drama feature Murdered by My Boyfriend and gained notices for her appearance in the Black Mirror episode “Hang the DJ,” which earned three BAFTA nominations.

Stateside, she was one of the stars of Syfy’s DC show Krypton, but what put her on the Hollywood map was her starring turn in Barbarian, the horror movie that made writer-director Zach Cregger one of the hottest filmmakers in town.

Most recently, Campbell filmed A ciegas, Netflix’s spinoff of the streamer’s horror thriller Bird Box. That movie is set for release later this year. Campbell also stars in Teresa Sutherland’s upcoming debut feature Lovely, Dark and Deep.

The actress is repped by UTA, Independent, Range Media Partners, and Felker Toczek.