×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Box Office: ‘Barbie’ Crossing $1B Globally, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ in Close Race With ‘Meg 2’ and ‘Oppenheimer’

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem' and 'Meg 2: The Trench' open ahead of expectations as'Oppenheimer' becomes top-grossing World War II pic of all time, unadjusted.

'Barbie,' 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem;' 'Meg 2: The Trench'
'Barbie,' 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem;' 'Meg 2: The Trench' Warner Bros. Pictures; Paramount Pictures; Warner Bros. Pictures

Turtles and a humongous shark are joining the Barbenheimer parade and fueling another great weekend at the box office.

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is on course to earn another $54 million — one of the biggest third weekends of all time domestically — as it hits $460.4 million in North America and crosses $1 billion globally, a milestone it will achieve today or tomorrow in a huge win for Warner Bros. and Mattel.

It’s the first live-action film in history that’s directed by a woman solo to join the billion-dollar club, and is already the biggest live-action film of all time domestically for a female director, solo or otherwise, after passing up the $413 million earned by in North America by Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman and the $426 million earned by Captain Marvel, which was directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Related Stories

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 1990 wand Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2023
Movies

Every 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Movie Ranked, Including 'Mutant Mayhem'

Barbie x Bandier
Lifestyle

Barbie and Bandier's New Workout Collection Brings Bubblegum Pink to Your Fitness Routine

Barbie will have no trouble staying at the top of the weekend chart; which movie follows in second place is a toss up. Saturday morning estimates for the weekend show Oppenheimer and new offerings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and shark pic Meg 2: The Trench in a close race for No. 2 with roughly $29 million each, according to estimates from various rival studios.

Paramount is being more bullish and predicting $30 million for the TMNT reboot after the pic earned $9.3 million on Friday. The PG family movie, written by Seth Rogen, is one of the best reviewed studio films of the year and earned a stellar A CinemaScore from audiences. Mutant Mayhem opened mid-week in order to get a jump on the competition for a five-day launch in the $45 million range.

Warners’ Meg 2, opening everywhere on Friday, is a follow-up to 2018 summer success The Meg, which opened to $45 million amid a less-crowded marketplace. The sequel earned a B- CinemaScore, not uncommon for a pic laced with horror. Meg 2 grossed $12 million on Friday, including $3.2 million in Thursday previews.

Universal’s Oppenheimer, like Barbie, remains a force of nature in its third outing as it races past $500 million worldwide. The Christopher Nolan-directed pic about the making of atomic bomb is expected will finish Sunday with a global tally of $551 million, the top gross ever for a World War II pic ahead of Nolan’s Dunkirk ($527 million) and Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan ($482 million), not adjusted for inflation.

And the three-hour film is already the fifth-best showing ever for Nolan, and one of the top biographical dramas of all time, not adjusted.

Numbers will be updated Sunday morning.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad