Box Office: ‘Barbie’ Struts to Record $26.1M Monday for Warner Bros.

Greta Gerwig's movie will race pass the $200 million mark at the domestic box office on Tuesday, while Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' will clear $100 million.

Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in Barbie'
Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie in 'Barbie' Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

Barbie is without a doubt living the dream.

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s female-fueled movie earned another $26.1 million on Monday at the domestic box office — the biggest Monday in the history of Warner Bros. and the biggest ever for a female director. To boot, it is the 13th biggest Monday of all time after edging out Jurassic World ($25.3 million), not adjusted for inflation.

The movie’s domestic total through Monday is already $188.1 million, and it’s sure to clear the $200 million mark sometime on Tuesday.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight previously held the record for Warners’ biggest Monday with $24.5 million, not adjusted for inflation.

Barbie is a box office tsunami. It opened to a historic $162 million domestically this past weekend, a threshold usually reserved for male-driven superhero fare or marquee IP, such as Warners’ final Harry Potter movie. It is also the biggest opening ever for a female director.

The PG-pic about Mattel’s iconic fashion doll came in well ahead of an expected $90 million to $110 million and, alongside Nolan and Universal’s Oppenheimer, helped fuel the fourth-biggest weekend ever at the domestic box office. And it was the first time in history that one movie has opened to $100 million or more and another to $50 million or more.

Oppenheimer also defied all expectations in debuting to a huge $82.4 million domestically, The three-hour, R-rated historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the making of the atomic bomb likewise came in well ahead of expectations and is the filmmaker’s third-biggest domestic debut behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million), not adjusted for inflation. It also will come in ahead of recent summer pics including The Flash, Elemental, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Oppenheimer earned a strong $12.6 million on Monday in North America for a domestic total of $95.1 million as it gets ready to jump past $100 million on Tuesday.

