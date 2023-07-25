Box Office: ‘Barbie’ Struts to Record $26.1M Monday for Warner Bros.

Barbie is without a doubt living the dream.

Filmmaker Greta Gerwig’s female-fueled movie earned another $26.1 million on Monday at the domestic box office — the biggest Monday in the history of Warner Bros. and the biggest ever for a female director. To boot, it is the 13th biggest Monday of all time after edging out Jurassic World ($25.3 million), not adjusted for inflation.

The movie’s domestic total through Monday is already $188.1 million, and it’s sure to clear the $200 million mark sometime on Tuesday.

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight previously held the record for Warners’ biggest Monday with $24.5 million, not adjusted for inflation.

Barbie is a box office tsunami. It opened to a historic $162 million domestically this past weekend, a threshold usually reserved for male-driven superhero fare or marquee IP, such as Warners’ final Harry Potter movie. It is also the biggest opening ever for a female director.

The PG-pic about Mattel’s iconic fashion doll came in well ahead of an expected $90 million to $110 million and, alongside Nolan and Universal’s Oppenheimer, helped fuel the fourth-biggest weekend ever at the domestic box office. And it was the first time in history that one movie has opened to $100 million or more and another to $50 million or more.

Oppenheimer also defied all expectations in debuting to a huge $82.4 million domestically, The three-hour, R-rated historical drama about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the making of the atomic bomb likewise came in well ahead of expectations and is the filmmaker’s third-biggest domestic debut behind The Dark Knight Rises ($160.9 million) and The Dark Knight ($158.4 million), not adjusted for inflation. It also will come in ahead of recent summer pics including The Flash, Elemental, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.

Oppenheimer earned a strong $12.6 million on Monday in North America for a domestic total of $95.1 million as it gets ready to jump past $100 million on Tuesday.