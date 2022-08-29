Barbie Ferreira Joins Ariana DeBose in Prime Video Thriller ‘House of Spoils’ (Exclusive)

Less than a week after announcing she is leaving Euphoria, the show’s Barbie Ferreira has found a new gig.

The actress has joined Ariana DeBose in House of Spoils, a psychological thriller from Amazon’s Prime Video and Blumhouse Television.

The feature is being directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy from their own script, which is based on their original idea.

Per Amazon, Spoils follows an ambitious chef (DeBose) who opens her first restaurant, a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate, where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts … and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner, who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

Ferreira’s character is described as a hopeful but sharp-tongued sous chef, but how she figures into the plot is being kept under the cloche.

Amazon and Blumhouse Television have been working together since 2019, making both shows and features for the streaming service. Spoils is intended to premiere in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. Production will begin this fall.

Producing are Jason Blum via Blumhouse; Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin and Drew Houpt from Secret Engine; and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer.

Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television are exec producing.

Ferreira became a Gen Z bold-faced name thanks to playing high schooler Kat Hernandez in HBO’s acclaimed and envelope-pushing series Euphoria for two seasons. She announced on Instagram last week that she was “having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye” to the character and would not be returning for a third season. On-set tension with show creator Sam Levinson was rumored to be behind the development.

Featurewise, Ferreira made her film debut in 2020 with HBO Max’s timely abortion road trip comedy Unpregnant and appeared on the big screen this summer in this Jordan Peele’s thriller Nope.

Ferreira is repped by Authentic Talent and Literary Management, Aperture Talent Agency and Felker Toczek.