×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Barbie’ Releases Inside Look at Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” Performance

Like the movie, the song itself has become a hit.

Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa in 'Barbie'
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling and Ncuti Gatwa in 'Barbie' Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

He’s still just Ken.

Atlantic Records on Monday released a behind-the-scenes look at Ryan Gosling and his Barbie castmates’ performance of “I’m Just Ken.”

The video takes viewers behind the scenes of the filming of the song, including footage of Gosling rehearsing along with appearances by director Greta Gerwig, executive producer Mark Ronson, the song’s co-writer/co-producer Andrew Wyatt and more. It features both the recording of the song from Barbie The Album and the production of the scene from the hit feature film. (Watch the video below.)

Related Stories

Archie Madekwe in GRAN TURISMO
Movies

Movie Theaters Offering $4 Tickets on Aug. 27 for 2nd Annual National Cinema Day

Blue Beetle Barbie
Movies

Box Office: 'Blue Beetle' Beats 'Barbie' With $25.4M Debut, 'Strays' Gets Lost

Gosling stars as Ken in the movie opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie. As of Sunday, the Warner Bros. film has earned $567.3 million domestically and $1.279 billion globally.

“I’m Just Ken” finds Barbie’s longtime boyfriend struggling to come to terms with being “always number two” to Barbie in their relationship.

“Is it my destiny to live a life of blond fragility?” Gosling sings. “What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?”

Barbie The Album, which was released July 21, has surpassed 1 billion global streams, according to Atlantic Records. The soundtrack also features songs from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

“I’m Just Ken” is also a hit. The song reached the top five on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and became Gosling’s official Billboard Hot 100 chart debut.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad