‘Barbie’ Releases Inside Look at Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” Performance

He’s still just Ken.

Atlantic Records on Monday released a behind-the-scenes look at Ryan Gosling and his Barbie castmates’ performance of “I’m Just Ken.”

The video takes viewers behind the scenes of the filming of the song, including footage of Gosling rehearsing along with appearances by director Greta Gerwig, executive producer Mark Ronson, the song’s co-writer/co-producer Andrew Wyatt and more. It features both the recording of the song from Barbie The Album and the production of the scene from the hit feature film. (Watch the video below.)

Gosling stars as Ken in the movie opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie. As of Sunday, the Warner Bros. film has earned $567.3 million domestically and $1.279 billion globally.

“I’m Just Ken” finds Barbie’s longtime boyfriend struggling to come to terms with being “always number two” to Barbie in their relationship.

“Is it my destiny to live a life of blond fragility?” Gosling sings. “What will it take for her to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?”

Barbie The Album, which was released July 21, has surpassed 1 billion global streams, according to Atlantic Records. The soundtrack also features songs from Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

“I’m Just Ken” is also a hit. The song reached the top five on Billboard’s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and became Gosling’s official Billboard Hot 100 chart debut.