‘Barbie’: First Reactions From the Premiere

Downtown Los Angeles was full of Ken-ergy for the premiere of Barbie, where the first public screening showed off the new Margot Robbie film.

First reactions are now coming out on social media for the feature from filmmaker Greta Gerwig and based on the Mattel doll. Formal reviews from critics will come at a later date closer to its July 21 release.

The film, thanks to its its meme-able moments and sharp marketing campaign, has become one of the most talked about of the summer ahead of its domestic debut, when it will open against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. The box office showdown, dubbed Barbenheimer, has sparked numerous jokes about the very different tones and ambitions of both films. (One, a take on a classic doll, the other about the father of the atomic bomb.)

For what it’s worth, Barbie star Robbie and director Greta Gerwig posed for photos with themselves in front of several summer movie posters holding tickets for each, including for Oppenheimer. And Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has stated his support for Barbie, telling the Barcelona-based newspaper La Vanguardia, “I can’t wait to see Barbie. I love Margot Robbie, I love Ryan Gosling … My advice would be for people to go see both [Barbie and Oppenheimer], on the same day.”

Robbie plays a version of Barbie (there are multiple in the films), while Gosling stars as one of many Kens. When Robbie’s Barbie starts to sense there is something off with her world, she travels to our world in search of an answer.

Read on for the first reactions to Barbie.

#Barbie caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible. It’s funny, bombastic, & very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home-run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great & @RyanGosling & @SimuLiu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant! pic.twitter.com/oXH965aUIF — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a triumph. A pitch-perfect script backed by great performances — particularly from Ryan Gosling — turns what could be a simple studio comedy into a sharp commentary on our society that makes its nuance palatable for those that may not take it at face value. GG is 3/3. pic.twitter.com/MIVRtkmtbd — Eze (@EzeBaum) July 10, 2023

I have seen #Barbie! The craftsmanship is incredible. In particular the costume & production design includes next-level work that heavily contributes to creating the feeling that these truly are Barbies, their dream houses, and their worlds come to life.



As for the story, that’s… pic.twitter.com/97r3sSodcw — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) July 10, 2023

I can't officially quit Twitter before telling you all that #Barbie is currently my favorite film of the year. Greta Gerwig somehow exceeded my expectations. She tackles the positives and negatives of Barbie so beautifully. Give Ryan Gosling an Oscar nomination, I'm dead serious! — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 10, 2023

#Barbie REVIEW: Heartfelt & hilarious! Margot Robbie’s crown jewel performance (Oscars here we come). It’s super fun, endearing & magical with a 3rd act that’ll beach you off. This isn’t just another comedy, it’s Greta Gerwig’s BEST movie ever!! A fitting end setting what’s next pic.twitter.com/qXPM8gSiqs — Atom (@theatomreview) July 10, 2023

#Barbie is a cinematic triumph. Gerwig is at the top of her game here, she’s crafted a film that’s not only gorgeous to look at, but poignant, clever and hilarious. Margot Robbie delivers an endearing and memorable performance, though it’s Gosling who stole every scene he was in pic.twitter.com/IU9ZrbKlnq — Jack (@JStepback) July 10, 2023