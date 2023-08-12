Box Office: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Triumphant Again, ‘Last Voyage of the Demeter’ Capsizes

Corey Hawkins and Aisling Franciosi in 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter.'

Barbie continues to bedazzle everything in its path.

The Warner Bros. blockbuster is pacing to gross $31 million or more at the weekend box office, one of the biggest fourth weekends of all time, not adjusted for inflation. Barbie is easily staying No. 1.

It’s been another eventful week for the female-fueled blockbuster, which on Friday jumped the $500 million mark domestically to finish the day with $502.6 million in ticket sales. And it will soon overtake The Dark Knight‘s $534 million to become the top-grossing Warners release of all time in North America, unadjusted.

Gerwig now ranks as the highest-grossing female director of all time domestically after skating past Frozen II, which was helmed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. Gerwig is also celebrating becoming the highest-grossing female director of a live-action movie at the worldwide box office as Barbie passes up Marvel Studios’ 2019 superhero pic Captain Marvel. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the Brie Larson starrer grossed $1.13 billion worldwide in 2019.

Universal’s Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, also continues to impress, zooming past the $600 million mark at the worldwide box office on Thursday.

The biographical drama about the making of the atomic bomb is expected to earn another $17 million at the domestic box office this weekend for a domestic total north of $262 million through Sunday.

Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are falling a scant 41 percent in their fourth weekends as they continue to dominate the upper reaches of the chart. Put another way, Barbenheimer is living the dream.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is overtaking Meg 2: The Trench to come in No. 3 during its second weekend with a projected gross of $14.6 million for a domestic total of $72 million through Sunday. The film’s decline is a respectable 48 percent.

Meg 2 is falling around 60 percent to a projected $12.3 million. The shark pic’s domestic tally should hover around $53 million through Sunday, notably behind the first film at the same point in that movie’s run.

The big downer of the weekend is The Last Voyage of Demeter, from Amblin and Universal. The horror-tinged Dracula pic, which earned a B- CinemaScore, is coming in at No. 5 with a projected $6.5 million. Directed by André Øvredal, the film stars Corey Hawkins opposite Aisling Franciosi. The film cost a reported $45 million to produce before marketing.

TMNT, Meg 2 and the Last Voyage underscore the perils of having to open a summer movie amid the dual strikes. WGA and SAG-AFTRA rules prohibit writers and actors from promoting any movie, TV or streaming program from a struck company.

Numbers will be updated Sunday morning.