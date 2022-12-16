Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Trailer Starring Margot Robbie Revealed

The long-awaited live-action Barbie movie now has a trailer.

Here’s the first footage of Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) taking on the role of Mattel’s iconic fashion doll.

The brief teaser that dropped Friday shows Robbie as both the first Barbie, winking at a group of girls, and as a glossier newer version of the toy.

The preview is narrated by Helen Mirren and frames the film as an epic set in a world where Barbie broke the tradition of girls playing with baby dolls, also features brief looks at Ryan Gosling as Ken and Simu Liu dancing.

Barbie represents the first time the toy has been rendered as a live-action movie.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) from a script by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story, White Noise) and has a sprawling supporting cast that includes Gosling, Liu, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell and Nicola Coughlan.

The film has been in development for eight years and underwent many changes, with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway circling the role during the script’s previous iterations. While on the directing front, Alethea Jones and Patty Jenkins were reportedly in the mix along the way.

Robbie previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the Warner Bros. film is hoping to subvert expectations. “We like the things that feel a little left of center,” the two-time Oscar nominee said. “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted’…can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders.”

Barbie drives into theaters July 21, 2023.