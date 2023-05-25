‘Barbie’ Trailer Teases an Existential Doll Crisis Alongside New Dua Lipa Single

The newest trailer for the Greta Gerwig-directed, Margot Robbie-starring Barbie promises the classic Mattel doll is about to become very self-aware.

Warner Bros. dropped the highly anticipated film’s global trailer Thursday, offering one of the fullest glimpses at how the film will take Barbie from her backyard to the real world. In it, Robbie’s leading Barbie disrupts a dance party with an existential question: “Do you guys ever think about dying?”

From there, she reveals how “some things have been happening” to her that might be related to that massive party downer: cold showers, falling off her roof and her feet falling flat to the ground.

The changes forces Barbie to go to what Kate McKinnon calls “the real world,” in a sequence that plays on The Matrix‘s famous red pill-blue pill sequence (only this time with a sparkly heel or Birkenstock sandal). There, Barbie and a tag-a-long Ken come face to face with sexual harassment, jail and executives — led by Will Ferrell — who want to keep the “catastrophic” news of Barbie in the real world a secret.

The nearly three-minute trailer, set to a new single by Dua Lipa, promises that whether you love or hate Barbie, this is a feminist awakening movie for you.

The last — and first full — trailer for Barbie offered a sweeping and comedic look at the universe Gerwig co-wrote with partner Noah Baumbach. Beach-offs between Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, Robbie’s Barbie breaking the fourth wall by entering the human world and surprise casting reveals tucked into the credits (John Cena, among the most memorable) were teased.

The trailer dropped the same day as a slew of character posters were released, which featured countless Barbies played by Dua Lipa, McKinnon and Ritu Arya, her friends (Emerald Fennell’s Midge and Michael Cera’s Alan), alongside humans Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and Helen Mirren.

The trailer dropped after the announcement of the Barbie movie soundtrack — Barbie the Album — which was produced by Mark Ronson and is set to release through Atlantic Records on the same day as the film. Featured artists include star Gosling, along with Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Khalid, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, HAIM, The Kid Laroi, Ava Max and more. The soundtrack’s first single, “Dance the Night” from Dua Lipa is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Barbie hits theaters July 21.